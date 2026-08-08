Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of banks companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on banks stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|549.09
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72.80
|City Union Bank
|212.40
|3.95
|1.89
|331.37
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45.32
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|350.46
|Karnataka Bank
|310.00
|3.45
|1.13
|585.54
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|1974.77
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|905.09
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|297.50
|2.15
|0.73
|2.01
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|585.12
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|977.30
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|1866.08
|Karur Vysya Bank
|336.30
|-0.10
|-0.03
|21.20
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|872.25
|-0.65
|-0.07
|4.75
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|746.32
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.20
|-0.11
|831.48
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|171.58
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|4290.28
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|2969.66
|IDBI Bank
|84.11
|-0.40
|-0.47
|119.33
|RBL Bank
|387.10
|-1.90
|-0.49
|77.22
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|491.21
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|23.81
|-0.13
|-0.54
|29.27
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|161.50
|-0.90
|-0.55
|15.83
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|159.20
|-0.90
|-0.56
|146.86
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|South Indian Bank
|47.16
|-0.29
|-0.61
|452.01
|BSE Bankex
|65492.23
|-400.93
|-0.61
|0.00
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|1528.31
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|160.81
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|75.35
|-0.71
|-0.93
|19.49
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62.88
|DCB Bank
|192.60
|-2.20
|-1.13
|882.82
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|14.22
|-0.17
|-1.18
|237.61
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68.47
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-0.53
|-1.52
|288.03
|CSB Bank
|316.70
|-6.60
|-2.04
|31.71
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|70.05
|-1.89
|-2.63
|559.65
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|542.20
|-18.30
|-3.26
|10.30
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|1379.91
|Fino Payments Bank
|154.05
|-6.40
|-3.99
|37.27
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|40.22
|-2.25
|-5.30
|305.19
The top gainers among the Banks sector stocks today are Indian Bank (up 2.98%) and Federal Bank (up 1.92%). On the other hand, the top losers include ESAF Small Finance Bank (down 5.30%) and Fino Payments Bank (down 3.99%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Bankex Index is trading at 65492.23 (down 0.61%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 7.14%. The top gainers during this period are Federal Bank (up 82.92%) and Au Small Finance Bank (up 46.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include HDFC Bank (down 25.80%) and ICICI Bank (down 1.01%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Banks sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund
|99.66
|HDFC Bank
|5.33
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund
|99.57
|HDFC Bank
|5.42