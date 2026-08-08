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List of Banks Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of banks companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on banks stocks here.

Banks Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.98549.09
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272.80
City Union Bank		212.403.951.89331.37
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945.32
Bank of India		144.802.301.61350.46
Karnataka Bank		310.003.451.13585.54
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.031974.77
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.80905.09
Capital Small Finance Bank		297.502.150.732.01
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.61585.12
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.17977.30
Bank of Baroda		250.00001866.08
Karur Vysya Bank		336.30-0.10-0.0321.20
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		872.25-0.65-0.074.75
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.11746.32
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.20-0.11831.48
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.25171.58
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.394290.28
YES Bank		22.70-0.10-0.442969.66
IDBI Bank		84.11-0.40-0.47119.33
RBL Bank		387.10-1.90-0.4977.22
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.51491.21
Punjab & Sind Bank		23.81-0.13-0.5429.27
Suryoday Small Finance Bank		161.50-0.90-0.5515.83
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.20-0.90-0.56146.86
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
South Indian Bank		47.16-0.29-0.61452.01
BSE Bankex		65492.23-400.93-0.610.00
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.681528.31
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.68160.81
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.35-0.71-0.9319.49
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062.88
DCB Bank		192.60-2.20-1.13882.82
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		14.22-0.17-1.18237.61
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068.47
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.52288.03
CSB Bank		316.70-6.60-2.0431.71
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.05-1.89-2.63559.65
Jana Small Finance Bank		542.20-18.30-3.2610.30
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.721379.91
Fino Payments Bank		154.05-6.40-3.9937.27
ESAF Small Finance Bank		40.22-2.25-5.30305.19
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Banks sector stocks today are Indian Bank (up 2.98%) and Federal Bank (up 1.92%). On the other hand, the top losers include ESAF Small Finance Bank (down 5.30%) and Fino Payments Bank (down 3.99%).

Meanwhile, the BSE Bankex Index is trading at 65492.23 (down 0.61%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 7.14%. The top gainers during this period are Federal Bank (up 82.92%) and Au Small Finance Bank (up 46.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include HDFC Bank (down 25.80%) and ICICI Bank (down 1.01%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Banks sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Banks Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund99.66HDFC Bank5.33
ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund99.57HDFC Bank5.42

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