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List of Tea / Coffee Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of tea / coffee companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on tea / coffee stocks here.

Tea / Coffee Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
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  • Aluminium
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  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
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  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
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  • Beverages - Alcoholic
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  • Cables
  • Capital Market
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  • Consumer Durables
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  • Data Center
  • Defence
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  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
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  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1506.0010.000.671.24
Andrew Yule & Company		27.690.030.11129.90
CCL Products India		1128.80-1.00-0.091.63
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384.14
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Tea / Coffee sector stocks today are The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 0.67%) and Andrew Yule & Company (up 0.11%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Consumer Products (down 0.73%) and CCL Products India (down 0.09%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tea / Coffee sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Tea / Coffee Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund5.98Tata Consumer Products5.20
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund5.72Tata Consumer Products-11.02
Union Focused Fund4.57Tata Consumer Products12.34
Tata India Consumer Fund4.19Tata Consumer Products10.32

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