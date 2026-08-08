Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of tea / coffee companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on tea / coffee stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1506.00
|10.00
|0.67
|1.24
|Andrew Yule & Company
|27.69
|0.03
|0.11
|129.90
|CCL Products India
|1128.80
|-1.00
|-0.09
|1.63
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84.14
The top gainers among the Tea / Coffee sector stocks today are The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 0.67%) and Andrew Yule & Company (up 0.11%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Consumer Products (down 0.73%) and CCL Products India (down 0.09%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tea / Coffee sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund
|5.98
|Tata Consumer Products
|5.20
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|5.72
|Tata Consumer Products
|-11.02
|Union Focused Fund
|4.57
|Tata Consumer Products
|12.34
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|4.19
|Tata Consumer Products
|10.32