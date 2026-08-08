Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of mining companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on mining stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Gravita India
|1734.75
|17.50
|1.02
|8.04
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|1087.18
|Ashapura Minechem
|734.55
|5.65
|0.78
|49.84
|Pokarna
|972.50
|5.30
|0.55
|15.96
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|13155.79
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|NMDC
|85.24
|-0.51
|-0.59
|450.91
|MOIL
|278.60
|-4.40
|-1.55
|33.36
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.40
|-14.45
|-2.42
|107.46
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|205.05
|-8.00
|-3.75
|96.15
|Deccan Gold Mines
|215.90
|-9.85
|-4.36
|751.93
The top gainers among the Mining sector stocks today are Gravita India (up 1.02%) and Vedanta (up 0.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include Deccan Gold Mines (down 4.36%) and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (down 3.75%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Mining sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|7.38
|Vedanta
|12.72
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|6.88
|Coal India
|15.64