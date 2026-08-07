Here's the live share price of Ind Bank Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.8
|10.12
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.1
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.8
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.2
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.2
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.1
|-0.71
|-5.5
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.8
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.5
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.2
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.9
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.8
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.2
|2.61
|-13.2
|3.72
|9.5
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.7
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.6
|-11.73
|-7.4
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.1
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ind Bank Housing has gained 25.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind Bank Housing has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.3
|50.64
|10
|50.28
|50.53
|20
|51.37
|50.42
|50
|48.85
|49.32
|100
|47.08
|47.5
|200
|43.41
|45.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ind Bank Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Ind Bank Housing - CERTIFICATE OF NON - APPLICABILITY OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30Th JUNE 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Ind Bank Housing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Ind Bank Housing - Un- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Ind Bank Housing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Ind Bank Housing - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Source: Dion Global
Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1991PLC020219 and registration number is 020219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Bank Housing is ₹50.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ind Bank Housing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ind Bank Housing is ₹50.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind Bank Housing are ₹54.80 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Bank Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Bank Housing is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Ind Bank Housing is ₹35.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ind Bank Housing has shown returns of -3.96% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -1.36% over 3 months, 25.62% over 1 year, 16.8% across 3 years, and 10.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind Bank Housing are 12.89 and -0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global