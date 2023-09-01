Follow Us

IND BANK HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.94 Closed
7.572.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ind Bank Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.06₹34.99
₹34.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.10₹47.90
₹34.94
Open Price
₹32.48
Prev. Close
₹32.48
Volume
11,885

Ind Bank Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.93
  • R236.93
  • R338.86
  • Pivot
    34
  • S133
  • S231.07
  • S330.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.3732.43
  • 1026.9332.42
  • 2026.8632.32
  • 5026.4131.55
  • 10026.7630.41
  • 20027.5829.39

Ind Bank Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29

Ind Bank Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

Ind Bank Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ind Bank Housing Ltd.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1991PLC020219 and registration number is 020219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Haribabu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jain
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Imran Amin Siddiqui
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Padma Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T R Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ind Bank Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ind Bank Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹34.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ind Bank Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is -65.8 and PB ratio of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is -0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ind Bank Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹34.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind Bank Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Bank Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹22.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

