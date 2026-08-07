Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ind Bank Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

IND BANK HOUSING

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ind Bank Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.21 Closed
-3.96₹ -2.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ind Bank Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹54.80
₹50.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.50₹62.40
₹50.21
Open Price
₹52.28
Prev. Close
₹52.28
Volume
1,198

Source: Dion Global

Ind Bank Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.810.12
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.1-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.850.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.2-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.234.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.1-0.71-5.5
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.8
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.53.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.2
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.9-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.8-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.22.61-13.23.729.5
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.7-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.6-11.73-7.4-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.1-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ind Bank Housing has gained 25.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Ind Bank Housing has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Ind Bank Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ind Bank Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.350.64
1050.2850.53
2051.3750.42
5048.8549.32
10047.0847.5
20043.4145.33

Source: Dion Global

Ind Bank Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ind Bank Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ind Bank Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTInd Bank Housing - CERTIFICATE OF NON - APPLICABILITY OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30Th JUNE 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTInd Bank Housing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTInd Bank Housing - Un- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 04, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTInd Bank Housing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 01, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTInd Bank Housing - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)

Source: Dion Global

About Ind Bank Housing

Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1991PLC020219 and registration number is 020219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Haribabu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Padma R
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G R Sundaravadivel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. V Rajalakshmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jain
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. A Sivasankar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shiv Bajrang Singh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Ind Bank Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Ind Bank Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Bank Housing is ₹50.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ind Bank Housing?

The Ind Bank Housing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ind Bank Housing?

The market cap of Ind Bank Housing is ₹50.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ind Bank Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ind Bank Housing are ₹54.80 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ind Bank Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Bank Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Bank Housing is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Ind Bank Housing is ₹35.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ind Bank Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ind Bank Housing has shown returns of -3.96% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -1.36% over 3 months, 25.62% over 1 year, 16.8% across 3 years, and 10.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ind Bank Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ind Bank Housing are 12.89 and -0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ind Bank Housing News

More Ind Bank Housing News
Market Pulse