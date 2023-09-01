Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.56
|6.49
|22.34
|35.16
|38.10
|54.26
|15.31
|-1.40
|4.20
|-0.48
|5.21
|23.18
|52.49
|37.08
|3.81
|3.66
|14.91
|21.38
|4.01
|42.66
|-16.72
|1.54
|2.97
|20.70
|30.93
|117.72
|180.94
|-41.76
|6.94
|18.16
|30.85
|70.40
|85.19
|116.40
|33.78
|-0.35
|0.35
|1.36
|10.69
|-23.41
|-22.48
|-22.48
|2.65
|4.64
|17.03
|-12.02
|-29.46
|10.36
|110.58
|3.12
|3.25
|4.55
|31.95
|18.36
|99.20
|137.06
|13.73
|39.34
|71.91
|88.79
|46.87
|-4.16
|-84.35
|1.03
|2.66
|17.74
|17.23
|-8.22
|62.72
|62.72
|1.80
|15.68
|46.31
|100.57
|60.07
|131.52
|-26.77
|1.43
|-10.74
|7.40
|6.95
|26.61
|73.35
|-47.03
|-0.37
|1.23
|31.90
|23.41
|57.20
|159.28
|175.18
|6.82
|-3.96
|36.08
|33.27
|16.07
|115.10
|-20.46
|9.44
|18.64
|33.01
|31.11
|10.16
|106.81
|93.09
|-9.26
|-39.51
|-35.53
|-32.88
|-55.96
|-5.77
|-96.96
|-9.49
|-30.94
|80.24
|87.92
|61.93
|118.18
|56.29
|-3.38
|3.34
|-21.56
|-32.43
|-25.26
|-39.40
|-68.14
|-1.48
|-15.00
|-51.10
|-29.73
|9.56
|1,371.24
|1,146.88
|-4.60
|-4.89
|-9.59
|-11.39
|-16.16
|49.55
|42.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1991PLC020219 and registration number is 020219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹34.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is -65.8 and PB ratio of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is -0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹34.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ind Bank Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹47.90 and 52-week low of Ind Bank Housing Ltd. is ₹22.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.