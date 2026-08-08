Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of automobiles companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on automobiles stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|100.79
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Sanghvi Movers
|491.00
|10.25
|2.13
|33.06
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Belrise Industries
|248.30
|3.75
|1.53
|293.07
|BSE Auto
|65073.81
|856.35
|1.33
|0.00
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13.72
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21.11
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|107.48
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31.29
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11.98
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|953.99
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Escorts Kubota
|3051.00
|-26.75
|-0.87
|3.29
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.38
|-0.92
|4054.81
|Force Motors
|18510.00
|-180.00
|-0.96
|5.76
|TVS Holdings
|14751.00
|-166.05
|-1.11
|0.43
|Olectra Greentech
|1381.20
|-20.25
|-1.44
|16.00
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|1619.74
|VST Tillers Tractors
|4491.40
|-68.50
|-1.50
|1.07
|Action Construction Equipment
|1095.25
|-17.85
|-1.60
|39.21
|Atul Auto
|567.00
|-12.45
|-2.15
|16.96
|SML Mahindra
|5545.00
|-141.00
|-2.48
|3.53
The top gainers among the Automobiles sector stocks today are BEML (up 4.04%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include SML Mahindra (down 2.48%) and Atul Auto (down 2.15%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Auto Index is trading at 65073.81 (up 1.33%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 24.01%. The top gainers during this period are Bharat Forge (up 100.26%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 84.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 45.52%) and MRF (down 6.48%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Automobiles sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|81.06
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|54.14
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|16.90
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|47.06
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.73
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|44.50
|Maruti Suzuki India
|21.47