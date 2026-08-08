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List of Automobiles Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of automobiles companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on automobiles stocks here.

Automobiles Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
BEML		1795.0069.704.04100.79
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Sanghvi Movers		491.0010.252.1333.06
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.90165.76
Belrise Industries		248.303.751.53293.07
BSE Auto		65073.81856.351.330.00
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513.72
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821.11
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.22107.48
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831.29
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411.98
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.25953.99
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Escorts Kubota		3051.00-26.75-0.873.29
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.38-0.924054.81
Force Motors		18510.00-180.00-0.965.76
TVS Holdings		14751.00-166.05-1.110.43
Olectra Greentech		1381.20-20.25-1.4416.00
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.441619.74
VST Tillers Tractors		4491.40-68.50-1.501.07
Action Construction Equipment		1095.25-17.85-1.6039.21
Atul Auto		567.00-12.45-2.1516.96
SML Mahindra		5545.00-141.00-2.483.53
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Automobiles sector stocks today are BEML (up 4.04%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include SML Mahindra (down 2.48%) and Atul Auto (down 2.15%).

Meanwhile, the BSE Auto Index is trading at 65073.81 (up 1.33%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 24.01%. The top gainers during this period are Bharat Forge (up 100.26%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 84.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 45.52%) and MRF (down 6.48%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Automobiles sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Automobiles Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund81.06Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund54.14Mahindra & Mahindra16.90
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund47.06Mahindra & Mahindra23.73
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund44.50Maruti Suzuki India21.47

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