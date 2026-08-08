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List of Cables Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of cables companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on cables stocks here.

Cables Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Diamond Power Infrastructure		365.0516.004.58317.49
Paramount Communications		68.882.694.06207.78
Sterlite Technologies		638.754.600.73134.55
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418.36
Universal Cables		1415.355.950.428.43
Vindhya Telelinks		2279.004.900.221.89
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.050.050.12788.27
Dynamic Cables		402.05-0.15-0.045.02
R R Kabel		2758.95-5.35-0.1918.56
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276.40
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Finolex Cables		1020.00-14.45-1.4013.00
Advait Energy Transitions		2194.45-118.85-5.1442.78
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Cables sector stocks today are Diamond Power Infrastructure (up 4.58%) and Paramount Communications (up 4.06%). On the other hand, the top losers include Advait Energy Transitions (down 5.14%) and Finolex Cables (down 1.40%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Cables sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Cables Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Samco Flexi Cap Fund7.87KEI Industries-2.68
Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund6.77Polycab India0.51
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund6.52KEI Industries1.69

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