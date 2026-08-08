Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of cables companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on cables stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|365.05
|16.00
|4.58
|317.49
|Paramount Communications
|68.88
|2.69
|4.06
|207.78
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.75
|4.60
|0.73
|134.55
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18.36
|Universal Cables
|1415.35
|5.95
|0.42
|8.43
|Vindhya Telelinks
|2279.00
|4.90
|0.22
|1.89
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|0.05
|0.12
|788.27
|Dynamic Cables
|402.05
|-0.15
|-0.04
|5.02
|R R Kabel
|2758.95
|-5.35
|-0.19
|18.56
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6.40
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Finolex Cables
|1020.00
|-14.45
|-1.40
|13.00
|Advait Energy Transitions
|2194.45
|-118.85
|-5.14
|42.78
The top gainers among the Cables sector stocks today are Diamond Power Infrastructure (up 4.58%) and Paramount Communications (up 4.06%). On the other hand, the top losers include Advait Energy Transitions (down 5.14%) and Finolex Cables (down 1.40%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Cables sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|7.87
|KEI Industries
|-2.68
|Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|6.77
|Polycab India
|0.51
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|6.52
|KEI Industries
|1.69