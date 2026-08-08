Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of metals - non ferrous companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on metals - non ferrous stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|262.70
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|10.90
|1.85
|462.27
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|1218.40
|6.15
|0.51
|4.77
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|168.51
|Precision Wires India
|417.50
|-2.05
|-0.49
|43.62
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Ram Ratna Wires
|462.35
|-5.60
|-1.20
|15.39
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|1373.19
|Jain Resource Recycling
|308.55
|-7.10
|-2.25
|186.61
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1465.00
|-43.65
|-2.89
|11.72
The top gainers among the Metals - Non Ferrous sector stocks today are Hindalco Industries (up 2.67%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.85%). On the other hand, the top losers include Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (down 2.89%) and Jain Resource Recycling (down 2.25%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Metals - Non Ferrous sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|10.82
|Hindustan Zinc
|24.64
|Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|8.09
|Hindalco Industries
|15.64
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|7.88
|Hindalco Industries
|15.49
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|7.38
|Hindalco Industries
|2.53