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List of Metals - Non Ferrous Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of metals - non ferrous companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on metals - non ferrous stocks here.

Metals - Non Ferrous Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.67262.70
Hindustan Zinc		601.0010.901.85462.27
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		1218.406.150.514.77
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.20168.51
Precision Wires India		417.50-2.05-0.4943.62
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Ram Ratna Wires		462.35-5.60-1.2015.39
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.981373.19
Jain Resource Recycling		308.55-7.10-2.25186.61
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1465.00-43.65-2.8911.72
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Metals - Non Ferrous sector stocks today are Hindalco Industries (up 2.67%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.85%). On the other hand, the top losers include Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (down 2.89%) and Jain Resource Recycling (down 2.25%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Metals - Non Ferrous sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund10.82Hindustan Zinc24.64
Motilal Oswal BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund8.09Hindalco Industries15.64
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund7.88Hindalco Industries15.49
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund7.38Hindalco Industries2.53

Metals - Non Ferrous Sector News

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