Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of iron and steel companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on iron and steel stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|920.25
|153.35
|20.00
|443.39
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|96.78
|8.39
|9.49
|3305.06
|Jai Balaji Industries
|65.80
|3.00
|4.78
|17.19
|Vardhman Special Steels
|342.95
|9.65
|2.90
|25.68
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|2692.00
|65.65
|2.50
|0.87
|Beekay Steel Industries
|401.55
|7.10
|1.80
|0.17
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|3.90
|1.47
|161.47
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1609.65
|21.80
|1.37
|1.26
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|28.05
|1.36
|57.51
|Welspun Corp
|1841.70
|24.35
|1.34
|22.22
|Rama Steel Tubes
|4.82
|0.05
|1.05
|355.16
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|403.00
|3.10
|0.78
|18.72
|JTL Industries
|77.50
|0.59
|0.77
|119.89
|Surya Roshni
|252.60
|1.85
|0.74
|41.65
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|390.70
|2.60
|0.67
|13.22
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1964.00
|13.00
|0.67
|34.90
|Jindal Stainless
|735.00
|2.90
|0.40
|10.56
|Rajratan Global Wire
|524.35
|1.85
|0.35
|9.02
|Kamdhenu
|35.03
|0.10
|0.29
|22.74
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|50.17
|0.12
|0.24
|89.94
|Shree Precoated Steels
|12.47
|0.01
|0.08
|0.10
|Bansal Wire Industries
|332.70
|0.05
|0.02
|13.28
|Man Industries (India)
|552.00
|0.10
|0.02
|11.86
|Prakash Industries
|128.85
|0
|0
|7.11
|Maharashtra Seamless
|582.60
|-0.50
|-0.09
|5.32
|Usha Martin
|515.30
|-0.65
|-0.13
|24.89
|Jindal Steel
|1097.80
|-2.20
|-0.20
|15.46
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|443.70
|-1.10
|-0.25
|4.16
|KIOCL
|392.50
|-2.15
|-0.54
|7.36
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.45
|-3.35
|-0.67
|11.37
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|672.66
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|241.50
|-2.20
|-0.90
|79.74
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|404.14
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41.31
|Mukand
|141.95
|-1.65
|-1.15
|37.64
|Goodluck India
|1514.00
|-18.80
|-1.23
|26.81
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|84.00
|-1.07
|-1.26
|39.10
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1002.20
|-14.05
|-1.38
|14.50
|Pennar Industries
|160.20
|-2.25
|-1.39
|11.95
|Gallantt Ispat
|605.30
|-9.90
|-1.61
|6.67
|Steel Exchange India
|11.24
|-0.22
|-1.92
|128.96
|NMDC Steel
|43.89
|-0.88
|-1.97
|129.03
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|200.50
|-4.90
|-2.39
|18.87
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|127.00
|-3.30
|-2.53
|15.22
|Aeroflex Industries
|426.35
|-12.70
|-2.89
|96.50
|Kalyani Steels
|842.80
|-38.40
|-4.36
|5.87
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2245.00
|-126.30
|-5.33
|20.48
The top gainers among the Iron and Steel sector stocks today are Shivalik Bimetal Controls (up 20.00%) and Lloyds Engineering Works (up 9.49%). On the other hand, the top losers include Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 5.33%) and Kalyani Steels (down 4.36%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Iron and Steel sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|29.40
|Jindal Steel
|15.49
|SBI Comma Fund
|20.51
|Tata Steel
|15.53
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|14.66
|Jindal Steel
|24.64
|Bank of India Mid Cap Tax Fund Series 2
|12.98
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|9.45
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|12.24
|Tata Steel
|12.72