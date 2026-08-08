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List of Iron and Steel Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of iron and steel companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on iron and steel stocks here.

Iron and Steel Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		920.25153.3520.00443.39
Lloyds Engineering Works		96.788.399.493305.06
Jai Balaji Industries		65.803.004.7817.19
Vardhman Special Steels		342.959.652.9025.68
Technocraft Industries (India)		2692.0065.652.500.87
Beekay Steel Industries		401.557.101.800.17
Jindal Saw		269.603.901.47161.47
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1609.6521.801.371.26
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.3657.51
Welspun Corp		1841.7024.351.3422.22
Rama Steel Tubes		4.820.051.05355.16
Hariom Pipe Industries		403.003.100.7818.72
JTL Industries		77.500.590.77119.89
Surya Roshni		252.601.850.7441.65
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		390.702.600.6713.22
APL Apollo Tubes		1964.0013.000.6734.90
Jindal Stainless		735.002.900.4010.56
Rajratan Global Wire		524.351.850.359.02
Kamdhenu		35.030.100.2922.74
Welspun Specialty Solutions		50.170.120.2489.94
Shree Precoated Steels		12.470.010.080.10
Bansal Wire Industries		332.700.050.0213.28
Man Industries (India)		552.000.100.0211.86
Prakash Industries		128.85007.11
Maharashtra Seamless		582.60-0.50-0.095.32
Usha Martin		515.30-0.65-0.1324.89
Jindal Steel		1097.80-2.20-0.2015.46
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		443.70-1.10-0.254.16
KIOCL		392.50-2.15-0.547.36
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.45-3.35-0.6711.37
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.69672.66
Godawari Power & Ispat		241.50-2.20-0.9079.74
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.98404.14
JSW Steel		1293.50-14.50-1.1141.31
Mukand		141.95-1.65-1.1537.64
Goodluck India		1514.00-18.80-1.2326.81
Hi-Tech Pipes		84.00-1.07-1.2639.10
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1002.20-14.05-1.3814.50
Pennar Industries		160.20-2.25-1.3911.95
Gallantt Ispat		605.30-9.90-1.616.67
Steel Exchange India		11.24-0.22-1.92128.96
NMDC Steel		43.89-0.88-1.97129.03
Bharat Wire Ropes		200.50-4.90-2.3918.87
Aeroflex Enterprises		127.00-3.30-2.5315.22
Aeroflex Industries		426.35-12.70-2.8996.50
Kalyani Steels		842.80-38.40-4.365.87
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2245.00-126.30-5.3320.48
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Iron and Steel sector stocks today are Shivalik Bimetal Controls (up 20.00%) and Lloyds Engineering Works (up 9.49%). On the other hand, the top losers include Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 5.33%) and Kalyani Steels (down 4.36%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Iron and Steel sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Iron and Steel Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund29.40Jindal Steel15.49
SBI Comma Fund20.51Tata Steel15.53
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund14.66Jindal Steel24.64
Bank of India Mid Cap Tax Fund Series 212.98Lloyds Metals & Energy9.45
Tata Resources & Energy Fund12.24Tata Steel12.72

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