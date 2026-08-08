Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of finance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on finance stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Dolat Algotech
|71.19
|3.79
|5.62
|34.58
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|19.70
|5.07
|361.30
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|22.40
|3.36
|175.22
|Mufin Green Finance
|137.40
|4.25
|3.19
|129.04
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|3366.90
|98.00
|3.00
|3.37
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|4433.40
|128.15
|2.98
|0.09
|GIC Housing Finance
|153.00
|3.80
|2.55
|24.73
|IIFL Finance
|619.00
|10.00
|1.64
|40.74
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|2363.97
|Choice International
|841.60
|8.80
|1.06
|36.33
|Health X Platform
|316.55
|3.00
|0.96
|0.01
|Manappuram Finance
|365.40
|3.40
|0.94
|76.46
|5Paisa Capital
|369.50
|3.45
|0.94
|1.35
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|151.25
|1.35
|0.90
|162.96
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|218.93
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|7.35
|0.79
|28.63
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|134.69
|Rane Holdings
|1769.15
|12.10
|0.69
|0.46
|Kalyani Investment Company
|5557.35
|36.70
|0.66
|0.07
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|112.59
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2079.80
|10.40
|0.50
|7.75
|Monarch Networth Capital
|389.85
|1.40
|0.36
|2.38
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|164.80
|Vardhman Holdings
|3560.00
|9.10
|0.26
|0.15
|Arman Financial Services
|2028.00
|3.20
|0.16
|2.15
|PTC India Financial Services
|28.92
|0.04
|0.14
|39.19
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|261.20
|0.35
|0.13
|91.94
|Master Trust
|79.63
|0.07
|0.09
|1.62
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.05
|0.01
|280.22
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13814.80
|-1.50
|-0.01
|0.14
|Home First Finance Company India
|1191.70
|-0.20
|-0.02
|10.60
|Go Digit General Insurance
|271.00
|-0.10
|-0.04
|60.99
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.00
|-0.07
|-0.10
|9.45
|Abans Financial Services
|201.30
|-0.20
|-0.10
|0.21
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27.86
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|262.65
|-0.35
|-0.13
|6.54
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3075.90
|-3.85
|-0.13
|4.22
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|-0.20
|-0.16
|115.52
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27.00
|BF Investment
|471.50
|-1.00
|-0.21
|3.28
|UTI Asset Management Company
|898.00
|-1.85
|-0.21
|3.22
|Paisalo Digital
|68.69
|-0.16
|-0.23
|330.72
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32.85
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16.02
|Can Fin Homes
|805.00
|-2.50
|-0.31
|2.62
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8.02
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65.97
|IIFL Capital Services
|334.05
|-1.35
|-0.40
|28.88
|Summit Securities
|1503.55
|-6.10
|-0.40
|0.36
|PNB Housing Finance
|1142.00
|-5.00
|-0.44
|70.86
The top gainers among the Finance sector stocks today are Dolat Algotech (up 5.62%) and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 5.07%). On the other hand, the top losers include PNB Housing Finance (down 0.44%) and IIFL Capital Services (down 0.40%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Finance sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund
|92.91
|Bajaj Finance
|10.85
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|42.83
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|0.33
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|41.60
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|6.68
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|39.79
|Shriram Finance
|7.51