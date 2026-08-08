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List of Finance Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of finance companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on finance stocks here.

Finance Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Dolat Algotech		71.193.795.6234.58
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.07361.30
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4522.403.36175.22
Mufin Green Finance		137.404.253.19129.04
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		3366.9098.003.003.37
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		4433.40128.152.980.09
GIC Housing Finance		153.003.802.5524.73
IIFL Finance		619.0010.001.6440.74
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.352363.97
Choice International		841.608.801.0636.33
Health X Platform		316.553.000.960.01
Manappuram Finance		365.403.400.9476.46
5Paisa Capital		369.503.450.941.35
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		151.251.350.90162.96
REC		366.003.150.87218.93
KFIN Technologies		936.007.350.7928.63
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.72134.69
Rane Holdings		1769.1512.100.690.46
Kalyani Investment Company		5557.3536.700.660.07
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.52112.59
Anand Rathi Wealth		2079.8010.400.507.75
Monarch Networth Capital		389.851.400.362.38
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.30164.80
Vardhman Holdings		3560.009.100.260.15
Arman Financial Services		2028.003.200.162.15
PTC India Financial Services		28.920.040.1439.19
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		261.200.350.1391.94
Master Trust		79.630.070.091.62
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.050.01280.22
Maharashtra Scooters		13814.80-1.50-0.010.14
Home First Finance Company India		1191.70-0.20-0.0210.60
Go Digit General Insurance		271.00-0.10-0.0460.99
Balmer Lawrie Investments		71.00-0.07-0.109.45
Abans Financial Services		201.30-0.20-0.100.21
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227.86
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		262.65-0.35-0.136.54
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134.22
Indian Energy Exchange		127.80-0.20-0.16115.52
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827.00
BF Investment		471.50-1.00-0.213.28
UTI Asset Management Company		898.00-1.85-0.213.22
Paisalo Digital		68.69-0.16-0.23330.72
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032.85
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116.02
Can Fin Homes		805.00-2.50-0.312.62
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358.02
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865.97
IIFL Capital Services		334.05-1.35-0.4028.88
Summit Securities		1503.55-6.10-0.400.36
PNB Housing Finance		1142.00-5.00-0.4470.86
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Finance sector stocks today are Dolat Algotech (up 5.62%) and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (up 5.07%). On the other hand, the top losers include PNB Housing Finance (down 0.44%) and IIFL Capital Services (down 0.40%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Finance sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Finance Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index Fund92.91Bajaj Finance10.85
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services42.83SBI Life Insurance Company0.33
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund41.60SBI Life Insurance Company6.68
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund39.79Shriram Finance7.51

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