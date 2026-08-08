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PTC India Financial Services Share Price

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BSE

PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PTC India Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.92 Closed
0.14₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PTC India Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.47₹29.13
₹28.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.78₹40.65
₹28.92
Open Price
₹28.65
Prev. Close
₹28.88
Volume
39,185

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PTC India Financial Services		4.56-5.98-7.69-14.82-24.676.347.07
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PTC India Financial Services has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, PTC India Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

PTC India Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.0228.38
1028.7528.59
2029.5929.14
5030.3629.85
10029.7930.41
20031.7331.81

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PTC India Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.06%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PTC India Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,24,00,1222.5138.86
62,58,4290.119.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PTC India Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTPTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTPTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTPTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTPTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTPTC India Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details

Source: Dion Global

About PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL2006PLC153373 and registration number is 153373. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 642.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Balaji Rangachari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dilip Srivastava
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Director - Operations
  • Mrs. P V Bharathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Seema Bahuguna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manas Ranjan Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Bhushan Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on PTC India Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of PTC India Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Financial Services is ₹28.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PTC India Financial Services?

The PTC India Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India Financial Services?

The market cap of PTC India Financial Services is ₹1,857.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PTC India Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC India Financial Services are ₹29.13 and ₹28.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC India Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India Financial Services is ₹40.65 and 52-week low of PTC India Financial Services is ₹23.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PTC India Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The PTC India Financial Services has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -5.98% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, 6.34% across 3 years, and 7.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services are 8.33 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PTC India Financial Services News

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