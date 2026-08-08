Here's the live share price of PTC India Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PTC India Financial Services
|4.56
|-5.98
|-7.69
|-14.82
|-24.67
|6.34
|7.07
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PTC India Financial Services has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, PTC India Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.02
|28.38
|10
|28.75
|28.59
|20
|29.59
|29.14
|50
|30.36
|29.85
|100
|29.79
|30.41
|200
|31.73
|31.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PTC India Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.06%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,24,00,122
|2.51
|38.86
|62,58,429
|0.1
|19.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|PTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|PTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|PTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|PTC India Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|PTC India Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Source: Dion Global
PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL2006PLC153373 and registration number is 153373. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 514.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 642.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Financial Services is ₹28.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTC India Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PTC India Financial Services is ₹1,857.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC India Financial Services are ₹29.13 and ₹28.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India Financial Services is ₹40.65 and 52-week low of PTC India Financial Services is ₹23.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTC India Financial Services has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -5.98% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, -24.67% over 1 year, 6.34% across 3 years, and 7.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services are 8.33 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global