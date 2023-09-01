Name
PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL2006PLC153373 and registration number is 153373. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 952.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 642.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,852.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is 11.44 and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹28.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹29.60 and 52-week low of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.