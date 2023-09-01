Follow Us

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

PTC INDIA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.85 Closed
3.781.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
PTC India Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.45₹29.25
₹28.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.25₹29.60
₹28.85
Open Price
₹27.90
Prev. Close
₹27.80
Volume
27,29,289

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.52
  • R230.28
  • R331.32
  • Pivot
    28.48
  • S127.72
  • S226.68
  • S325.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.9627.72
  • 1014.0927.23
  • 2014.2826.16
  • 5014.9523.46
  • 10014.8820.9
  • 20016.2918.82

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.8125.3373.9488.8288.8259.8944.58
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    PTC India Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:01 AM

About PTC India Financial Services Ltd.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL2006PLC153373 and registration number is 153373. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 952.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 642.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Pawan Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naveen Bhushan Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P V Bharathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Narain Misra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Seema Bahuguna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Goel
    Nominee Director

FAQs on PTC India Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,852.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is 11.44 and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹28.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC India Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹29.60 and 52-week low of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

