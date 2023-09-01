What is the Market Cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹1,852.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is 11.44 and PB ratio of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is 0.76 as on .

What is the share price of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC India Financial Services Ltd. is ₹28.85 as on .