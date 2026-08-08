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List of Engineering Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of engineering companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on engineering stocks here.

Engineering Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1447.40110.158.2440.00
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.1573.657.4280.02
Kennametal India		3300.00172.855.536.67
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts		135.006.054.6987.59
Uniparts India		816.9536.004.6119.38
PTC Industries		19068.55828.904.548.92
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.07476.76
Aequs		248.509.503.97297.48
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.0527.153.8894.86
Carborundum Universal		1110.0040.853.8232.55
NRB Bearings		462.1015.653.5136.09
Tega Industries		1629.6547.403.004.36
Sansera Engineering		3885.00103.952.759.60
M M Forgings		620.0516.152.6737.36
HLE Glascoat		466.4511.452.5282.35
TD Power Systems		1259.9029.702.41459.25
Rolex Rings		156.303.402.22412.00
Balu Forge Industries		469.0010.002.1856.56
Astra Microwave Products		1839.9038.252.128.78
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751.92
MTAR Technologies		7075.60129.801.8728.99
Permanent Magnets		836.0015.001.835.05
Praj Industries		325.255.751.8060.53
John Cockerill India		9610.00158.801.682.08
Wendt (India)		8165.00129.151.610.25
Thermax		4053.7563.451.597.60
Azad Engineering		2480.9026.201.0730.43
Rajoo Engineers		52.240.510.9917.26
Oswal Pumps		325.953.100.9627.21
Rossell Techsys		1098.0010.350.954.77
Alicon Castalloy		746.606.800.9294.99
Grindwell Norton		2120.1516.600.792.16
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.741416.97
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558.89
Inox India		1960.008.700.453.54
Kirloskar Industries		3776.3515.000.400.36
SKF India		1523.304.200.283.20
Nelcast		125.400.350.282.90
K&R Rail Engineering		25.000.070.2843.30
Happy Forgings		1875.004.800.269.43
Apollo Micro Systems		403.950.600.15227.35
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		108.500.150.14129.16
LMW		16695.0019.850.120.18
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		113.700.100.0917.20
Esab India		5627.752.650.050.09
Timken India		3343.450.500.011.03
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126.85
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339.00
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.070.52
CIE Automotive India		410.00-0.50-0.1224.34
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Engineering sector stocks today are Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (up 8.24%) and Techno Electric & Engineering Company (up 7.42%). On the other hand, the top losers include CIE Automotive India (down 0.12%) and Schaeffler India (down 0.07%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Engineering sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Engineering Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund39.47Honeywell Automation India11.25
HSBC Infrastructure Fund33.07Bharat Electronics10.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund27.45Cummins India27.48
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund26.63Bharat Heavy Electricals16.84
Tata Infrastructure Fund22.76Bharat Heavy Electricals9.50

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