Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of engineering companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on engineering stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1447.40
|110.15
|8.24
|40.00
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.15
|73.65
|7.42
|80.02
|Kennametal India
|3300.00
|172.85
|5.53
|6.67
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|135.00
|6.05
|4.69
|87.59
|Uniparts India
|816.95
|36.00
|4.61
|19.38
|PTC Industries
|19068.55
|828.90
|4.54
|8.92
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|476.76
|Aequs
|248.50
|9.50
|3.97
|297.48
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.05
|27.15
|3.88
|94.86
|Carborundum Universal
|1110.00
|40.85
|3.82
|32.55
|NRB Bearings
|462.10
|15.65
|3.51
|36.09
|Tega Industries
|1629.65
|47.40
|3.00
|4.36
|Sansera Engineering
|3885.00
|103.95
|2.75
|9.60
|M M Forgings
|620.05
|16.15
|2.67
|37.36
|HLE Glascoat
|466.45
|11.45
|2.52
|82.35
|TD Power Systems
|1259.90
|29.70
|2.41
|459.25
|Rolex Rings
|156.30
|3.40
|2.22
|412.00
|Balu Forge Industries
|469.00
|10.00
|2.18
|56.56
|Astra Microwave Products
|1839.90
|38.25
|2.12
|8.78
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51.92
|MTAR Technologies
|7075.60
|129.80
|1.87
|28.99
|Permanent Magnets
|836.00
|15.00
|1.83
|5.05
|Praj Industries
|325.25
|5.75
|1.80
|60.53
|John Cockerill India
|9610.00
|158.80
|1.68
|2.08
|Wendt (India)
|8165.00
|129.15
|1.61
|0.25
|Thermax
|4053.75
|63.45
|1.59
|7.60
|Azad Engineering
|2480.90
|26.20
|1.07
|30.43
|Rajoo Engineers
|52.24
|0.51
|0.99
|17.26
|Oswal Pumps
|325.95
|3.10
|0.96
|27.21
|Rossell Techsys
|1098.00
|10.35
|0.95
|4.77
|Alicon Castalloy
|746.60
|6.80
|0.92
|94.99
|Grindwell Norton
|2120.15
|16.60
|0.79
|2.16
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|1416.97
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8.89
|Inox India
|1960.00
|8.70
|0.45
|3.54
|Kirloskar Industries
|3776.35
|15.00
|0.40
|0.36
|SKF India
|1523.30
|4.20
|0.28
|3.20
|Nelcast
|125.40
|0.35
|0.28
|2.90
|K&R Rail Engineering
|25.00
|0.07
|0.28
|43.30
|Happy Forgings
|1875.00
|4.80
|0.26
|9.43
|Apollo Micro Systems
|403.95
|0.60
|0.15
|227.35
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|108.50
|0.15
|0.14
|129.16
|LMW
|16695.00
|19.85
|0.12
|0.18
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|113.70
|0.10
|0.09
|17.20
|Esab India
|5627.75
|2.65
|0.05
|0.09
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1.03
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26.85
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39.00
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|0.52
|CIE Automotive India
|410.00
|-0.50
|-0.12
|24.34
The top gainers among the Engineering sector stocks today are Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (up 8.24%) and Techno Electric & Engineering Company (up 7.42%). On the other hand, the top losers include CIE Automotive India (down 0.12%) and Schaeffler India (down 0.07%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Engineering sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India Infrastructure Fund
|39.47
|Honeywell Automation India
|11.25
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|33.07
|Bharat Electronics
|10.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|27.45
|Cummins India
|27.48
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund
|26.63
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|16.84
|Tata Infrastructure Fund
|22.76
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|9.50