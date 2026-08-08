Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of telecommunications companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on telecommunications stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Suyog Telematics
|861.00
|24.45
|2.92
|0.94
|HFCL
|208.00
|4.10
|2.01
|1240.02
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|15371.29
|Tejas Networks
|523.65
|1.35
|0.26
|43.77
|Bharti Hexacom
|1514.00
|0.60
|0.04
|4.77
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|27.70
|0
|0
|35.42
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|147.53
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4.61
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88.76
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.21
|-0.53
|200.01
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15.93
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18.01
|Nelco
|959.00
|-25.90
|-2.63
|36.10
|Optiemus Infracom
|563.45
|-18.85
|-3.24
|15.43
The top gainers among the Telecommunications sector stocks today are Suyog Telematics (up 2.92%) and HFCL (up 2.01%). On the other hand, the top losers include Optiemus Infracom (down 3.24%) and Nelco (down 2.63%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Telecommunications sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|20.50
|Bharti Airtel
|-2.25
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|18.44
|Bharti Airtel
|-1.98
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|15.48
|Bharti Airtel
|-3.19
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|15.15
|Tata Communications
|8.13