Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of fertilisers companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on fertilisers stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.15
|1.05
|0.71
|360.79
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|839.50
|-3.20
|-0.38
|2.55
|Coromandel International
|2065.90
|-10.00
|-0.48
|3.16
|National Fertilizers
|72.01
|-0.40
|-0.55
|20.24
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|-0.90
|-0.70
|46.87
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|160.75
|-1.85
|-1.14
|35.26
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|535.50
|-7.10
|-1.31
|28.50
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1530.00
|-28.75
|-1.84
|8.21
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.25
|-8.75
|-1.91
|11.52
The top gainers among the Fertilisers sector stocks today are Paradeep Phosphates (up 0.71%). On the other hand, the top losers include Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 1.91%) and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (down 1.84%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Fertilisers sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V
|8.50
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|8.12
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|4.53
|Paradeep Phosphates
|15.49
|SBI Multicap Fund
|3.34
|Paradeep Phosphates
|3.23
|ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
|3.17
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|17.75
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI
|3.15
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|3.12