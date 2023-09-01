Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206TG1983PLC004037 and registration number is 004037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.