What is the share price of Hindustan Flurocarbons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹17.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Flurocarbons? The Hindustan Flurocarbons is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons? The market cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹34.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Flurocarbons? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Flurocarbons are ₹17.50 and ₹16.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Flurocarbons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Flurocarbons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹19.58 and 52-week low of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹10.80 as on .

How has the Hindustan Flurocarbons performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Flurocarbons has shown returns of 3.61% over the past day, 3.43% for the past month, 9.03% over 3 months, 21.28% over 1 year, 17.09% across 3 years, and 14.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons are 57.57 and -0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global