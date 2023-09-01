Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN FLUROCARBONS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.00 Closed
-0.73-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.75₹15.50
₹15.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.04₹16.39
₹15.00
Open Price
₹15.10
Prev. Close
₹15.11
Volume
6,441

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.42
  • R215.83
  • R316.17
  • Pivot
    15.08
  • S114.67
  • S214.33
  • S313.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.2315.26
  • 1010.8615.16
  • 2010.6514.57
  • 5010.8612.95
  • 10010.2211.8
  • 20010.9611.2

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.9924.5851.3648.5137.6173.01-26.47
1.67-6.5011.10-1.66-24.8263.4235.25
8.725.9935.8030.8823.18365.35278.76
1.7918.1618.7436.2326.16-0.93-0.93
3.97-3.47-2.35-0.77-19.5872.8226.55
7.097.26-11.6634.315.77141.307.27
-0.93-7.4425.6247.6918.92117.0034.12
9.302.353.320.93-27.16184.4176.06
2.35-1.386.419.18-30.44201.43184.47
1.8621.3333.8657.8433.2833.2833.28
2.2110.244.9334.5017.37145.61-3.45
7.2620.3751.48100.6779.89247.60459.42
-1.852.710.386.85-14.79181.91248.68
27.2935.0728.1146.3124.97167.3561.58
-3.16-1.68-14.13-10.18-43.13165.5747.37

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd.

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206TG1983PLC004037 and registration number is 004037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajeev B
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Navhale
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Archana K
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat J Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P O Luise
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shanil Lal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹29.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is -7.13 and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is -0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹16.39 and 52-week low of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data