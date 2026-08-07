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Hindustan Flurocarbons Share Price

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BSE

HINDUSTAN FLUROCARBONS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Flurocarbons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.50 Closed
3.61₹ 0.61
As on Jan 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Flurocarbons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.88₹17.50
₹17.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.80₹19.58
₹17.50
Open Price
₹17.20
Prev. Close
₹16.89
Volume
15,807

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Flurocarbons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Flurocarbons has gained 21.28% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Flurocarbons has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Hindustan Flurocarbons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Flurocarbons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.8716.88
1016.4816.67
2016.5916.57
5016.3916.41
10016.116.07
20015.0815.71

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Flurocarbons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Flurocarbons saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Flurocarbons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 03, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTHind. Flurocarbo - Board Meeting Intimation for 235Th Board Meeting Of HFL
Jan 15, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTHind. Flurocarbo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 29, 2025, 08:18 PM IST ISTHind. Flurocarbo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Nov 12, 2025, 06:32 PM IST ISTHind. Flurocarbo - HFL Q 2 Financial Results
Nov 12, 2025, 06:28 AM IST ISTHind. Flurocarbo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 233Rd Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Flurocarbons

Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206TG1983PLC004037 and registration number is 004037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra Prasad Shukla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Chandra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. J Jagadeesh
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Flurocarbons Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Flurocarbons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹17.50 as on Jan 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Flurocarbons?

The Hindustan Flurocarbons is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons?

The market cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹34.30 Cr as on Jan 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Flurocarbons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Flurocarbons are ₹17.50 and ₹16.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Flurocarbons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Flurocarbons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹19.58 and 52-week low of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹10.80 as on Jan 29, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Flurocarbons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Flurocarbons has shown returns of 3.61% over the past day, 3.43% for the past month, 9.03% over 3 months, 21.28% over 1 year, 17.09% across 3 years, and 14.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons are 57.57 and -0.42 on Jan 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Flurocarbons News

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