Here's the live share price of Hindustan Flurocarbons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Flurocarbons has gained 21.28% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Flurocarbons has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.87
|16.88
|10
|16.48
|16.67
|20
|16.59
|16.57
|50
|16.39
|16.41
|100
|16.1
|16.07
|200
|15.08
|15.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Flurocarbons saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 03, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Hind. Flurocarbo - Board Meeting Intimation for 235Th Board Meeting Of HFL
|Jan 15, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Hind. Flurocarbo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 29, 2025, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Hind. Flurocarbo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Nov 12, 2025, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Hind. Flurocarbo - HFL Q 2 Financial Results
|Nov 12, 2025, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Hind. Flurocarbo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 233Rd Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206TG1983PLC004037 and registration number is 004037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹17.50 as on Jan 29, 2026.
The Hindustan Flurocarbons is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹34.30 Cr as on Jan 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Flurocarbons are ₹17.50 and ₹16.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Flurocarbons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹19.58 and 52-week low of Hindustan Flurocarbons is ₹10.80 as on Jan 29, 2026.
The Hindustan Flurocarbons has shown returns of 3.61% over the past day, 3.43% for the past month, 9.03% over 3 months, 21.28% over 1 year, 17.09% across 3 years, and 14.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons are 57.57 and -0.42 on Jan 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global