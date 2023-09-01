Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206TG1983PLC004037 and registration number is 004037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹29.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is -7.13 and PB ratio of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is -0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹16.39 and 52-week low of Hindustan Flurocarbons Ltd. is ₹8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.