Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Adani group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Adani group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1628.00
|19.00
|1.18
|34.24
|Sanghi Industries
|50.14
|0.06
|0.12
|18.35
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|245.38
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|1388.55
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69.19
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28.75
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71.97
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91.64
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|New Delhi Television
|77.00
|-0.45
|-0.58
|24.22
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11.71
|Adani Enterprises
|3007.00
|-36.15
|-1.19
|118.03
|Orient Cement
|136.30
|-2.05
|-1.48
|9.36
The top gainers among the Adani group stocks today are Adani Energy Solutions (up 1.18%) and Sanghi Industries (up 0.12%). On the other hand, the top losers include Orient Cement (down 1.48%) and Adani Enterprises (down 1.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Adani Group has a strong presence across industries, including power, and service.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Adani group here.
Aside of the Adani Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.