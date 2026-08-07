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List of Adani group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Adani group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Adani group stocks here.

Adani Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Adani Energy Solutions		1628.0019.001.1834.24
Sanghi Industries		50.140.060.1218.35
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.15245.38
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.221388.55
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569.19
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628.75
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371.97
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791.64
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
New Delhi Television		77.00-0.45-0.5824.22
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211.71
Adani Enterprises		3007.00-36.15-1.19118.03
Orient Cement		136.30-2.05-1.489.36
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Adani group stocks today are Adani Energy Solutions (up 1.18%) and Sanghi Industries (up 0.12%). On the other hand, the top losers include Orient Cement (down 1.48%) and Adani Enterprises (down 1.19%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Adani Group has a strong presence across industries, including power, and service.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Adani group here.

Aside of the Adani Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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