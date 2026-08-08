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List of Service Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of service companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on service stocks here.

Service Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Matrimony.com		482.0032.207.164.50
Dish TV India		2.910.134.68632.25
Physicswallah		130.755.254.18654.51
Lloyds Enterprises		82.603.123.93532.65
Meesho		191.205.002.692852.40
GMR Airports		108.402.752.60159.00
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.78834.83
CARE Ratings		1756.6027.751.611.88
Crizac		188.002.951.598.16
Rites		234.453.301.4393.67
Crisil		4604.6056.951.253.39
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		134.001.651.2510.24
Shankara Building Products		142.551.601.1422.44
WeWork India Management		752.806.450.869.66
Hathway Cable & Datacom		10.940.090.83153.58
EKI Energy Services		84.350.620.746.21
Dreamfolks Services		71.200.450.6411.80
Sindhu Trade Links		24.350.140.5831.71
PDS		360.001.750.4910.05
BlackBuck		561.202.700.4838.09
Brainbees Solutions		214.651.000.4733.25
GTPL Hathway		59.880.180.300.49
Urban Company		143.050.400.28105.24
Den Networks		27.380.070.263.77
Delhivery		471.101.200.26525.42
SIS		436.500.950.221.96
Krystal Integrated Services		601.801.100.180.29
TV Today Network		115.000.200.172.22
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624.84
Redington		350.900.350.10160.65
Updater Services		211.000.200.0910.20
Signpost India		268.100.200.074.53
National Securities Depository		821.200.400.05304.87
Just Dial		682.000.200.0324.00
Indegene		551.55-0.60-0.1154.71
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792.70
Veranda Learning Solutions		257.85-0.60-0.236.86
Blue Dart Express		5093.40-12.65-0.251.75
Hardwyn India		11.25-0.03-0.2768.92
CarTrade Tech		2778.00-8.10-0.299.65
Latent View Analytics		295.85-1.05-0.3516.80
Uniphos Enterprises		96.66-0.34-0.350.59
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.4611.24
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.502.42
Gateway Distriparks		56.49-0.29-0.5183.73
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.54273.74
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.57662.31
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
New Delhi Television		77.00-0.45-0.5824.22
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Service sector stocks today are Matrimony.com (up 7.16%) and Dish TV India (up 4.68%). On the other hand, the top losers include New Delhi Television (down 0.58%) and Container Corporation of India (down 0.57%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Service sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Service Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Axis Innovation Fund23.65Eternal15.97
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund18.24Eternal-1.98
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund16.33Eternal-1.08
Franklin India Technology Fund14.08Eternal-2.25

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