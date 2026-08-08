Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of service companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on service stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Matrimony.com
|482.00
|32.20
|7.16
|4.50
|Dish TV India
|2.91
|0.13
|4.68
|632.25
|Physicswallah
|130.75
|5.25
|4.18
|654.51
|Lloyds Enterprises
|82.60
|3.12
|3.93
|532.65
|Meesho
|191.20
|5.00
|2.69
|2852.40
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|159.00
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|834.83
|CARE Ratings
|1756.60
|27.75
|1.61
|1.88
|Crizac
|188.00
|2.95
|1.59
|8.16
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93.67
|Crisil
|4604.60
|56.95
|1.25
|3.39
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|134.00
|1.65
|1.25
|10.24
|Shankara Building Products
|142.55
|1.60
|1.14
|22.44
|WeWork India Management
|752.80
|6.45
|0.86
|9.66
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|10.94
|0.09
|0.83
|153.58
|EKI Energy Services
|84.35
|0.62
|0.74
|6.21
|Dreamfolks Services
|71.20
|0.45
|0.64
|11.80
|Sindhu Trade Links
|24.35
|0.14
|0.58
|31.71
|PDS
|360.00
|1.75
|0.49
|10.05
|BlackBuck
|561.20
|2.70
|0.48
|38.09
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.65
|1.00
|0.47
|33.25
|GTPL Hathway
|59.88
|0.18
|0.30
|0.49
|Urban Company
|143.05
|0.40
|0.28
|105.24
|Den Networks
|27.38
|0.07
|0.26
|3.77
|Delhivery
|471.10
|1.20
|0.26
|525.42
|SIS
|436.50
|0.95
|0.22
|1.96
|Krystal Integrated Services
|601.80
|1.10
|0.18
|0.29
|TV Today Network
|115.00
|0.20
|0.17
|2.22
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24.84
|Redington
|350.90
|0.35
|0.10
|160.65
|Updater Services
|211.00
|0.20
|0.09
|10.20
|Signpost India
|268.10
|0.20
|0.07
|4.53
|National Securities Depository
|821.20
|0.40
|0.05
|304.87
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.20
|0.03
|24.00
|Indegene
|551.55
|-0.60
|-0.11
|54.71
|MMTC
|63.95
|-0.11
|-0.17
|92.70
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|257.85
|-0.60
|-0.23
|6.86
|Blue Dart Express
|5093.40
|-12.65
|-0.25
|1.75
|Hardwyn India
|11.25
|-0.03
|-0.27
|68.92
|CarTrade Tech
|2778.00
|-8.10
|-0.29
|9.65
|Latent View Analytics
|295.85
|-1.05
|-0.35
|16.80
|Uniphos Enterprises
|96.66
|-0.34
|-0.35
|0.59
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|-2.25
|-0.46
|11.24
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1754.00
|-8.75
|-0.50
|2.42
|Gateway Distriparks
|56.49
|-0.29
|-0.51
|83.73
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|273.74
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|662.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|New Delhi Television
|77.00
|-0.45
|-0.58
|24.22
The top gainers among the Service sector stocks today are Matrimony.com (up 7.16%) and Dish TV India (up 4.68%). On the other hand, the top losers include New Delhi Television (down 0.58%) and Container Corporation of India (down 0.57%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Service sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Axis Innovation Fund
|23.65
|Eternal
|15.97
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|18.24
|Eternal
|-1.98
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|16.33
|Eternal
|-1.08
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|14.08
|Eternal
|-2.25