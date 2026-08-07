What is the share price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹40.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Organic Chemicals? The Hindustan Organic Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals? The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹271.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Organic Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals are ₹41.76 and ₹39.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Organic Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹46.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹21.05 as on .

How has the Hindustan Organic Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Organic Chemicals has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, 14.32% over 3 months, 12.75% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 1.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals are -21.34 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global