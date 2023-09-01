Follow Us

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.83 Closed
0.890.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.05₹32.25
₹31.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.65₹34.80
₹31.83
Open Price
₹31.99
Prev. Close
₹31.55
Volume
99,618

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.46
  • R232.96
  • R333.66
  • Pivot
    31.76
  • S131.26
  • S230.56
  • S330.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.6130
  • 1027.7329.46
  • 2027.9729.11
  • 5029.5628.45
  • 10029.427.94
  • 20030.7128.1

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.0911.4723.6819.294.82128.03-8.92
3.44-1.652.37-1.27-16.9583.69162.19
17.271.75-9.11-6.29-2.98-66.41-96.09
04.294.294.29-13.4443.8986.07

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1960GOI011895 and registration number is 011895. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 433.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Sanjeev
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Prasad Shukla
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Kanishk Kant Srivastava
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Satendra Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Bharat J Kanabar
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratyush Mandal
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹213.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is -3.59 and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is 27.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹31.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

