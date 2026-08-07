Here's the live share price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|5.62
|2.41
|14.32
|30.87
|12.75
|8.68
|1.72
|Vinati Organics
|1.14
|-2.52
|-6.01
|-15.01
|-22.72
|-10.91
|-7.46
|Seya Industries
|3.83
|-3.85
|-16.67
|-21.83
|-32.86
|-17.85
|-28.30
|Tulasee Bio-Ethanol
|-18.51
|-30.11
|57.72
|19.34
|125.92
|21.35
|4.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has gained 12.75% compared to peers like Vinati Organics (-22.72%), Seya Industries (-32.86%), Tulasee Bio-Ethanol (125.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Vinati Organics (-7.46%) and Seya Industries (-28.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.66
|39.79
|10
|37.23
|38.79
|20
|37.27
|38.16
|50
|38.35
|37.32
|100
|34.29
|35.78
|200
|32.88
|34.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Organic Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Hind. Organic Chem. - Decision Of Board Regarding Fine For Q1 Of FY 2026-27
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Hind. Organic Chem. - Financial Results For Q1
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Hind. Organic Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Hind. Organic Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for 428Th Board Meeting Of HOCL Scheduled On Friday, 07Th August 2026.
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Hind. Organic Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999KL1960GOI082753 and registration number is 082753. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹40.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Organic Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹271.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals are ₹41.76 and ₹39.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Organic Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹46.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹21.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Organic Chemicals has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, 14.32% over 3 months, 12.75% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 1.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals are -21.34 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global