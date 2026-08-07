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Hindustan Organic Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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BSE Central Public Sector

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.40 Closed
0.35₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Organic Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.51₹41.76
₹40.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.05₹46.60
₹40.40
Open Price
₹40.01
Prev. Close
₹40.26
Volume
26,994

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Organic Chemicals		5.622.4114.3230.8712.758.681.72
Vinati Organics		1.14-2.52-6.01-15.01-22.72-10.91-7.46
Seya Industries		3.83-3.85-16.67-21.83-32.86-17.85-28.30
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol		-18.51-30.1157.7219.34125.9221.354.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has gained 12.75% compared to peers like Vinati Organics (-22.72%), Seya Industries (-32.86%), Tulasee Bio-Ethanol (125.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Vinati Organics (-7.46%) and Seya Industries (-28.30%).

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.6639.79
1037.2338.79
2037.2738.16
5038.3537.32
10034.2935.78
20032.8834.75

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Organic Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Organic Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTHind. Organic Chem. - Decision Of Board Regarding Fine For Q1 Of FY 2026-27
Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTHind. Organic Chem. - Financial Results For Q1
Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTHind. Organic Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTHind. Organic Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for 428Th Board Meeting Of HOCL Scheduled On Friday, 07Th August 2026.
Jul 06, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTHind. Organic Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Organic Chemicals

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999KL1960GOI082753 and registration number is 082753. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra Prasad Shukla
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Subodh Kumar
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Sharma
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sethi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Vandana
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹40.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Organic Chemicals?

The Hindustan Organic Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals?

The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹271.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Organic Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Organic Chemicals are ₹41.76 and ₹39.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Organic Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹46.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals is ₹21.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Organic Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Organic Chemicals has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, 14.32% over 3 months, 12.75% over 1 year, 8.68% across 3 years, and 1.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals are -21.34 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Organic Chemicals News

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