Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.09
|11.47
|23.68
|19.29
|4.82
|128.03
|-8.92
|3.44
|-1.65
|2.37
|-1.27
|-16.95
|83.69
|162.19
|17.27
|1.75
|-9.11
|-6.29
|-2.98
|-66.41
|-96.09
|0
|4.29
|4.29
|4.29
|-13.44
|43.89
|86.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1960GOI011895 and registration number is 011895. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Benzene Based. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 433.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹213.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is -3.59 and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is 27.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹31.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.