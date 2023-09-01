Follow Us

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Share Price

INDBANK MERCHANT BANKING SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.80 Closed
-0.93-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.20₹32.30
₹31.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.15₹41.95
₹31.80
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹32.10
Volume
2,66,187

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.33
  • R232.87
  • R333.43
  • Pivot
    31.77
  • S131.23
  • S230.67
  • S330.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.2831.87
  • 1023.0531.46
  • 2023.0730.54
  • 5023.1728.88
  • 10022.0127.73
  • 20023.3126.71

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1614.9622.5730.4338.46170.39136.84
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1989PLC017883 and registration number is 017883. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Haribabu
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaijinath Gavarshetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G R Sundaravadivel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Murali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Imran Amin Siddiqui
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jain
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹141.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is 24.86 and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹31.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹41.95 and 52-week low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

