Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.16
|14.96
|22.57
|30.43
|38.46
|170.39
|136.84
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1989PLC017883 and registration number is 017883. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹141.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is 24.86 and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹31.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹41.95 and 52-week low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.