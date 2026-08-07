Here's the live share price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indbank Merchant Banking Services
|0.53
|-8.27
|-8.38
|-10.82
|0.31
|6.31
|2.90
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indbank Merchant Banking Services has gained 0.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indbank Merchant Banking Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.45
|32.55
|10
|32.71
|32.66
|20
|33.16
|32.9
|50
|33.37
|33.26
|100
|33.21
|33.64
|200
|35.1
|34.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indbank Merchant Banking Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Indbank Merchant - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Indbank Merchant - Un-Audited Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Indbank Merchant - Board Meeting Outcome for Out Come Of Board Meeting
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Indbank Merchant - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Indbank Merchant - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
Source: Dion Global
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1989PLC017883 and registration number is 017883. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹32.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indbank Merchant Banking Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹144.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services are ₹36.95 and ₹32.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indbank Merchant Banking Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indbank Merchant Banking Services has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -8.27% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, 0.31% over 1 year, 6.31% across 3 years, and 2.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services are 19.59 and 1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global