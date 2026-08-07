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Indbank Merchant Banking Services Share Price

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BSE

INDBANK MERCHANT BANKING SERVICES

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.48 Closed
0.87₹ 0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indbank Merchant Banking Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.48₹36.95
₹32.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹47.00
₹32.48
Open Price
₹36.95
Prev. Close
₹32.20
Volume
5,068

Source: Dion Global

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indbank Merchant Banking Services		0.53-8.27-8.38-10.820.316.312.90
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indbank Merchant Banking Services has gained 0.31% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indbank Merchant Banking Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.4532.55
1032.7132.66
2033.1632.9
5033.3733.26
10033.2133.64
20035.134.36

Source: Dion Global

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indbank Merchant Banking Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indbank Merchant Banking Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTIndbank Merchant - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 08, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTIndbank Merchant - Un-Audited Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTIndbank Merchant - Board Meeting Outcome for Out Come Of Board Meeting
Jul 07, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTIndbank Merchant - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTIndbank Merchant - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End

Source: Dion Global

About Indbank Merchant Banking Services

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1989PLC017883 and registration number is 017883. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Haribabu
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Devinder Kumar Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V A Prasanth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Padma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaijinath Gavarshetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Choudhury
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jain
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indbank Merchant Banking Services Share Price

What is the share price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹32.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indbank Merchant Banking Services?

The Indbank Merchant Banking Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services?

The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹144.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indbank Merchant Banking Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services are ₹36.95 and ₹32.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indbank Merchant Banking Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹29.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indbank Merchant Banking Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indbank Merchant Banking Services has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -8.27% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, 0.31% over 1 year, 6.31% across 3 years, and 2.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services are 19.59 and 1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indbank Merchant Banking Services News

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