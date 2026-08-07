What is the share price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹32.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Indbank Merchant Banking Services? The Indbank Merchant Banking Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services? The market cap of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹144.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indbank Merchant Banking Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indbank Merchant Banking Services are ₹36.95 and ₹32.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indbank Merchant Banking Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹47.00 and 52-week low of Indbank Merchant Banking Services is ₹29.00 as on .

How has the Indbank Merchant Banking Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Indbank Merchant Banking Services has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -8.27% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, 0.31% over 1 year, 6.31% across 3 years, and 2.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indbank Merchant Banking Services are 19.59 and 1.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global