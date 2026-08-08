Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of construction companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on construction stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|653.05
|52.15
|8.68
|383.34
|BirlaNu
|1639.30
|91.00
|5.88
|6.51
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|30.96
|1.47
|4.98
|53.58
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|446.85
|16.85
|3.92
|45.92
|Welspun Enterprises
|589.20
|20.95
|3.69
|23.00
|Embassy Developments
|62.92
|2.24
|3.69
|102.07
|Man Infraconstruction
|113.32
|3.09
|2.80
|171.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|394.00
|7.25
|1.87
|8.10
|Transindia Real Estate
|25.10
|0.41
|1.66
|20.27
|Hindware Home Innovation
|221.90
|3.55
|1.63
|1.38
|Brigade Enterprises
|582.75
|9.25
|1.61
|213.06
|Vascon Engineers
|33.70
|0.50
|1.51
|45.76
|NCC
|145.60
|1.85
|1.29
|503.65
|KNR Constructions
|141.95
|1.75
|1.25
|93.71
|Suratwwala Business Group
|25.48
|0.31
|1.23
|0.08
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|113.40
|0.90
|0.80
|2.08
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|41.31
|0.29
|0.71
|9.26
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|3.80
|0.62
|65.49
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1583.50
|7.50
|0.48
|11.22
|Ramky Infrastructure
|406.40
|1.75
|0.43
|2.68
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|220.90
|0.90
|0.41
|10.01
|Suraj Estate Developers
|204.00
|0.75
|0.37
|0.95
|Puravankara
|210.20
|0.75
|0.36
|10.49
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81.29
|Greenlam Industries
|273.00
|0.70
|0.26
|2.92
|Century Plyboards (India)
|784.45
|1.45
|0.19
|0.66
|B L Kashyap & Sons
|55.94
|0.02
|0.04
|28.69
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|234.47
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.70
|-0.04
|155.17
|Arkade Developers
|139.55
|-0.10
|-0.07
|12.72
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Hemisphere Properties India
|137.70
|-0.25
|-0.18
|11.89
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|382.10
|-0.95
|-0.25
|2.19
|Wakefit Innovations
|127.75
|-0.40
|-0.31
|771.23
|Shriram Properties
|84.55
|-0.30
|-0.35
|13.50
|PSP Projects
|962.20
|-5.00
|-0.52
|0.91
|Ganesh Housing
|758.00
|-4.30
|-0.56
|1.81
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Swan Corp
|308.35
|-1.90
|-0.61
|11.50
|HG Infra Engineering
|549.00
|-3.55
|-0.64
|3.92
|Hampton Sky Realty
|8.27
|-0.06
|-0.72
|28.74
|Greenply Industries
|285.00
|-2.20
|-0.77
|3.99
|Sunteck Realty
|299.00
|-2.65
|-0.88
|10.48
|Arihant Superstructures
|266.50
|-2.50
|-0.93
|3.58
|Patel Engineering
|28.53
|-0.27
|-0.94
|331.76
|Keystone Realtors
|379.90
|-3.90
|-1.02
|12.93
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25.34
|Phoenix Mills
|1894.00
|-23.20
|-1.21
|6.79
|Ashoka Buildcon
|118.45
|-1.45
|-1.21
|79.50
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.26
|-1.30
|887.84
The top gainers among the Construction sector stocks today are Arvind SmartSpaces (up 8.68%) and BirlaNu (up 5.88%). On the other hand, the top losers include IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 1.30%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.21%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Construction sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|21.00
|Larsen & Toubro
|7.94
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|20.39
|Larsen & Toubro
|3.36
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|18.61
|Afcons Infrastructure
|14.29