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List of Construction Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of construction companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on construction stocks here.

Construction Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Arvind SmartSpaces		653.0552.158.68383.34
BirlaNu		1639.3091.005.886.51
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia		30.961.474.9853.58
Kolte-Patil Developers		446.8516.853.9245.92
Welspun Enterprises		589.2020.953.6923.00
Embassy Developments		62.922.243.69102.07
Man Infraconstruction		113.323.092.80171.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		394.007.251.878.10
Transindia Real Estate		25.100.411.6620.27
Hindware Home Innovation		221.903.551.631.38
Brigade Enterprises		582.759.251.61213.06
Vascon Engineers		33.700.501.5145.76
NCC		145.601.851.29503.65
KNR Constructions		141.951.751.2593.71
Suratwwala Business Group		25.480.311.230.08
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings		113.400.900.802.08
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets		41.310.290.719.26
Anant Raj		620.003.800.6265.49
Prestige Estates Projects		1583.507.500.4811.22
Ramky Infrastructure		406.401.750.432.68
Likhitha Infrastructure		220.900.900.4110.01
Suraj Estate Developers		204.000.750.370.95
Puravankara		210.200.750.3610.49
DLF		645.002.100.3381.29
Greenlam Industries		273.000.700.262.92
Century Plyboards (India)		784.451.450.190.66
B L Kashyap & Sons		55.940.020.0428.69
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.0000234.47
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.70-0.04155.17
Arkade Developers		139.55-0.10-0.0712.72
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Hemisphere Properties India		137.70-0.25-0.1811.89
Marathon Nextgen Realty		382.10-0.95-0.252.19
Wakefit Innovations		127.75-0.40-0.31771.23
Shriram Properties		84.55-0.30-0.3513.50
PSP Projects		962.20-5.00-0.520.91
Ganesh Housing		758.00-4.30-0.561.81
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Swan Corp		308.35-1.90-0.6111.50
HG Infra Engineering		549.00-3.55-0.643.92
Hampton Sky Realty		8.27-0.06-0.7228.74
Greenply Industries		285.00-2.20-0.773.99
Sunteck Realty		299.00-2.65-0.8810.48
Arihant Superstructures		266.50-2.50-0.933.58
Patel Engineering		28.53-0.27-0.94331.76
Keystone Realtors		379.90-3.90-1.0212.93
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525.34
Phoenix Mills		1894.00-23.20-1.216.79
Ashoka Buildcon		118.45-1.45-1.2179.50
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.26-1.30887.84
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Construction sector stocks today are Arvind SmartSpaces (up 8.68%) and BirlaNu (up 5.88%). On the other hand, the top losers include IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 1.30%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.21%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Construction sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Construction Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund21.00Larsen & Toubro7.94
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund20.39Larsen & Toubro3.36
Quant Infrastructure Fund18.61Afcons Infrastructure14.29

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