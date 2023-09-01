Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.62
|13.50
|6.15
|20.11
|32.85
|83.62
|42.00
|2.70
|22.25
|42.67
|50.21
|55.09
|181.89
|276.69
|2.91
|19.21
|31.26
|63.85
|44.06
|122.14
|63.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1953 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29230KA1953GOI000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Tractors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 355.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HMT Ltd. is ₹3,847.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HMT Ltd. is 798.75 and PB ratio of HMT Ltd. is 3.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMT Ltd. is ₹31.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMT Ltd. is ₹40.35 and 52-week low of HMT Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.