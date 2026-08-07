What is the share price of HMT? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMT is ₹60.75 as on .

What kind of stock is HMT? The HMT is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HMT? The market cap of HMT is ₹7,314.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HMT? Today’s highest and lowest price of HMT are ₹61.44 and ₹60.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HMT? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMT is ₹72.50 and 52-week low of HMT is ₹41.00 as on .

How has the HMT performed historically in terms of returns? The HMT has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, -8.65% for the past month, -1.28% over 3 months, 10.49% over 1 year, 29.15% across 3 years, and 13.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HMT? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HMT are -55.63 and -6.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global