HMT Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HMT LTD.

Sector : Auto - Tractors | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.95 Closed
3.060.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HMT Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.55₹32.55
₹31.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.70₹40.35
₹31.95
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹31.00
Volume
30,714

HMT Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.52
  • R233.53
  • R334.52
  • Pivot
    31.53
  • S130.52
  • S229.53
  • S328.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.7830.58
  • 1029.2430.16
  • 2028.3329.56
  • 5026.228.88
  • 10025.1728.59
  • 20026.4928.53

HMT Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.6213.506.1520.1132.8583.6242.00
2.7022.2542.6750.2155.09181.89276.69
2.9119.2131.2663.8544.06122.1463.62

HMT Ltd. Share Holdings

HMT Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HMT Ltd.

HMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1953 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29230KA1953GOI000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - Tractors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 355.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Priya
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Ramji Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishweshwar Bhat
    Independent Director

FAQs on HMT Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HMT Ltd.?

The market cap of HMT Ltd. is ₹3,847.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HMT Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HMT Ltd. is 798.75 and PB ratio of HMT Ltd. is 3.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HMT Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMT Ltd. is ₹31.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HMT Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMT Ltd. is ₹40.35 and 52-week low of HMT Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

