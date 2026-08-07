Here's the live share price of HMT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HMT
|0.90
|-8.65
|-1.28
|36.52
|10.49
|29.15
|13.68
|Escorts Kubota
|-1.13
|2.37
|-8.83
|-19.23
|-8.93
|6.16
|20.63
|VST Tillers Tractors
|1.25
|-0.50
|-13.29
|-23.61
|0.29
|12.80
|17.19
|Indo Farm Equipment
|-1.33
|1.89
|6.59
|6.59
|-21.84
|-16.39
|-10.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HMT has gained 10.49% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (-8.93%), VST Tillers Tractors (0.29%), Indo Farm Equipment (-21.84%). From a 5 year perspective, HMT has outperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.63%) and VST Tillers Tractors (17.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.45
|60.59
|10
|60.55
|60.81
|20
|62.19
|61.55
|50
|61.25
|61.56
|100
|61.14
|60.07
|200
|55.61
|58.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HMT remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|HMT - Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|HMT - Annual Audited Financial Results-31.03.2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|HMT - Board Meeting Outcome for Annual Audited Financial Results-31.03.2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|HMT - Board Meeting Intimation for Annual Audited Financial Results- FY 2025-26
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|HMT - Compliances-Certificate Under Reg. 74 (5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
HMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1953 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29230KA1953GOI000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks, including instrument panel clocks (except time-recording equipment). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 355.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMT is ₹60.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HMT is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HMT is ₹7,314.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HMT are ₹61.44 and ₹60.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMT is ₹72.50 and 52-week low of HMT is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HMT has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, -8.65% for the past month, -1.28% over 3 months, 10.49% over 1 year, 29.15% across 3 years, and 13.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HMT are -55.63 and -6.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global