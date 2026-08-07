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HMT Share Price

NSE
BSE

HMT

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of HMT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.75 Closed
1.10₹ 0.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HMT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.75₹61.44
₹60.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.00₹72.50
₹60.75
Open Price
₹60.99
Prev. Close
₹60.09
Volume
136

Source: Dion Global

HMT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HMT		0.90-8.65-1.2836.5210.4929.1513.68
Escorts Kubota		-1.132.37-8.83-19.23-8.936.1620.63
VST Tillers Tractors		1.25-0.50-13.29-23.610.2912.8017.19
Indo Farm Equipment		-1.331.896.596.59-21.84-16.39-10.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HMT has gained 10.49% compared to peers like Escorts Kubota (-8.93%), VST Tillers Tractors (0.29%), Indo Farm Equipment (-21.84%). From a 5 year perspective, HMT has outperformed peers relative to Escorts Kubota (20.63%) and VST Tillers Tractors (17.19%).

HMT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HMT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.4560.59
1060.5560.81
2062.1961.55
5061.2561.56
10061.1460.07
20055.6158.47

Source: Dion Global

HMT Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HMT remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HMT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTHMT - Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTHMT - Annual Audited Financial Results-31.03.2026
Jul 28, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTHMT - Board Meeting Outcome for Annual Audited Financial Results-31.03.2026
Jul 23, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTHMT - Board Meeting Intimation for Annual Audited Financial Results- FY 2025-26
Jul 14, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTHMT - Compliances-Certificate Under Reg. 74 (5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About HMT

HMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1953 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29230KA1953GOI000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks, including instrument panel clocks (except time-recording equipment). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 355.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kohli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sameena Kohli
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Kartik Chandulal Bhadra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Datania Dineshbhai Ramjibai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Chandra Maurya
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on HMT Share Price

What is the share price of HMT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HMT is ₹60.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HMT?

The HMT is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HMT?

The market cap of HMT is ₹7,314.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HMT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HMT are ₹61.44 and ₹60.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HMT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HMT is ₹72.50 and 52-week low of HMT is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HMT performed historically in terms of returns?

The HMT has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, -8.65% for the past month, -1.28% over 3 months, 10.49% over 1 year, 29.15% across 3 years, and 13.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HMT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HMT are -55.63 and -6.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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