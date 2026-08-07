Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Tata group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Tata group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|1534.09
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|230.25
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|22.40
|3.36
|175.22
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45.61
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|184.22
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42.05
|TRF
|233.00
|0.40
|0.17
|11.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|102.50
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|250.67
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4.61
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.21
|-0.53
|200.01
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|672.66
|Rallis India
|213.50
|-1.50
|-0.70
|78.57
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84.14
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38.24
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|1619.74
|Artson
|146.50
|-2.30
|-1.55
|0.14
|Nelco
|959.00
|-25.90
|-2.63
|36.10
|Tata Capital
|372.15
|-10.75
|-2.81
|883.18
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|176.19
The top gainers among the Tata group stocks today are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Trent (down 3.54%) and Tata Capital (down 2.81%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Tata Group has a strong presence across industries, including information technology, and gems and jewellery.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tata group here.
Aside of the Tata Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Mukesh Ambani Group stocks, and Adani Group stocks.