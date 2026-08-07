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List of Tata group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Tata group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Tata group stocks here.

Tata Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.841534.09
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.53230.25
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4522.403.36175.22
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745.61
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.17184.22
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242.05
TRF		233.000.400.1711.01
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.01102.50
Tata Power Company		381.0000250.67
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174.61
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.21-0.53200.01
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.69672.66
Rallis India		213.50-1.50-0.7078.57
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384.14
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238.24
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.441619.74
Artson		146.50-2.30-1.550.14
Nelco		959.00-25.90-2.6336.10
Tata Capital		372.15-10.75-2.81883.18
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.54176.19
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Tata group stocks today are Tata Technologies (up 8.84%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include Trent (down 3.54%) and Tata Capital (down 2.81%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Tata Group has a strong presence across industries, including information technology, and gems and jewellery.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tata group here.

Aside of the Tata Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Mukesh Ambani Group stocks, and Adani Group stocks.

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