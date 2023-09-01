Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹453.50 Closed
2.049.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹445.00₹454.95
₹453.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹351.25₹445.70
₹453.50
Open Price
₹445.45
Prev. Close
₹444.45
Volume
1,00,793

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1457.97
  • R2461.43
  • R3467.92
  • Pivot
    451.48
  • S1448.02
  • S2441.53
  • S3438.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5360.45442.09
  • 10360.42439.25
  • 20361.27433.9
  • 50391.55422.42
  • 100384.62409.1
  • 200380.95396.88

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.267.4913.3224.987.1510.881.10
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.

About Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB2001GOI093759 and registration number is 093759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shyam Singh Mahar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mrityunjay Jha
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹1,6.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is 13.6 and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is 6.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹453.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹445.70 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹351.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data