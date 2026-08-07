Here's the live share price of Balmer Lawrie Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|0.75
|1.02
|-8.65
|-1.78
|-16.02
|-44.73
|-31.62
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balmer Lawrie Investments has declined 16.02% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Balmer Lawrie Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.31
|70.71
|10
|70.17
|70.51
|20
|70.23
|70.49
|50
|71.02
|70.97
|100
|71.58
|71.67
|200
|72.64
|77.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balmer Lawrie Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie Inv. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Point 20 (B) Of Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR)
|May 22, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 22, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 22, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Balmer Lawrie Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB2001GOI093759 and registration number is 093759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹71.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balmer Lawrie Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹1,576.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balmer Lawrie Investments are ₹71.25 and ₹70.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹95.75 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹63.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balmer Lawrie Investments has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -8.65% over 3 months, -16.02% over 1 year, -44.73% across 3 years, and -31.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments are 8.83 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global