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Balmer Lawrie Investments Share Price

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BSE

BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE Central Public SectorBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Balmer Lawrie Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.00 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balmer Lawrie Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.80₹71.25
₹71.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.80₹95.75
₹71.00
Open Price
₹71.24
Prev. Close
₹71.07
Volume
9,446

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balmer Lawrie Investments		0.751.02-8.65-1.78-16.02-44.73-31.62
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balmer Lawrie Investments has declined 16.02% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Balmer Lawrie Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Balmer Lawrie Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.3170.71
1070.1770.51
2070.2370.49
5071.0270.97
10071.5871.67
20072.6477.66

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balmer Lawrie Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balmer Lawrie Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie Inv. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Point 20 (B) Of Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR)
May 22, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 22, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 22, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTBalmer Lawrie Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Balmer Lawrie Investments

Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB2001GOI093759 and registration number is 093759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurav Dutta
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Nath Jha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Samir Kumar Mohanty
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Balmer Lawrie Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Balmer Lawrie Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹71.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balmer Lawrie Investments?

The Balmer Lawrie Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments?

The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹1,576.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balmer Lawrie Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balmer Lawrie Investments are ₹71.25 and ₹70.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balmer Lawrie Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹95.75 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹63.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balmer Lawrie Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balmer Lawrie Investments has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -8.65% over 3 months, -16.02% over 1 year, -44.73% across 3 years, and -31.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments are 8.83 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Balmer Lawrie Investments News

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