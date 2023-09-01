Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.26
|7.49
|13.32
|24.98
|7.15
|10.88
|1.10
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999WB2001GOI093759 and registration number is 093759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹1,6.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is 13.6 and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is 6.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹453.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹445.70 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is ₹351.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.