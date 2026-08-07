What is the share price of Balmer Lawrie Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹71.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Balmer Lawrie Investments? The Balmer Lawrie Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments? The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹1,576.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balmer Lawrie Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balmer Lawrie Investments are ₹71.25 and ₹70.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balmer Lawrie Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balmer Lawrie Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹95.75 and 52-week low of Balmer Lawrie Investments is ₹63.80 as on .

How has the Balmer Lawrie Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Balmer Lawrie Investments has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -8.65% over 3 months, -16.02% over 1 year, -44.73% across 3 years, and -31.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investments are 8.83 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global