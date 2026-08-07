Track the performance of key business groups with real-time data on Market Cap, Percentage Change, and Advance/Decline trends across their listed companies.
Group Name
MarketCap (Rs in Cr)
Market Cap (% Chg)
Advance/Decline
|122035.17
|2.39
|679360.51
|2.22
|2597.14
|2.13
|133097.29
|1.98
|116943.39
|1.84
|10359.74
|1.82
|8156.67
|1.8
|124456.24
|1.57
|82081.00
|1.55
|1312.67
|1.38
|32112.56
|1.37
|27630.03
|1.16
|48036.72
|1.11
|1148593.09
|1.08
|15428.10
|0.67
|194373.83
|0.67
|2724492.68
|0.6
|366438.97
|0.59
|28762.88
|0.53
|56271.30
|0.51
|68996.42
|0.47
|6227.92
|0.43
|19019.44
|0.4
|26704.45
|0.34
|15171.33
|0.32
|13667.05
|0.29
|12218.66
|0.28
|1996392.12
|0.22
|823475.27
|0.19
|19083.07
|0.17
|621386.25
|0.15
|7094011.84
|0.13
|194468.81
|0.1
|11546.01
|0.04
|277668.13
|0.02
|23655.49
|-0.11
|116309.89
|-0.13
|531441.91
|-0.2
|2140.36
|-0.2
|1370997.67
|-0.22
|254989.92
|-0.25
|276.63
|-0.28
|9333.13
|-0.3
|1427.99
|-0.34
|1833288.58
|-0.39
|84294.55
|-0.5
|35731.33
|-0.58
|1409136.85
|-0.68
|163658.18
|-0.77
|3820.16
|-0.9
|55756.73
|-1.07
|486256.54
|-1.09
|12879.81
|-1.12
|113988.86
|-1.13
|9226.41
|-1.16
|14615.83
|-1.31
|2200.12
|-1.38
|27718.33
|-1.48
|22179.61
|-1.58
|282.12
|-1.7
|225514.82
|-1.74
|286873.09
|-1.79
|305.35
|-1.88
|190.67
|-2.1
|169.15
|-2.29
|68313.09
|-2.43
|27881.42
|-2.48
|1327163.06
|-3.01
|1196.00
|-3.08
|22690.05
|-3.4
|1554481.67
|-3.53
|24489.42
|-4.18
|17301.24
|-6.35
Source: Dion Global