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Group Wise Stocks List India

NSE
BSE

Track the performance of key business groups with real-time data on Market Cap, Percentage Change, and Advance/Decline trends across their listed companies.

Group Name
MarketCap (Rs in Cr)
Market Cap (% Chg)
Advance/Decline
122035.172.39
679360.512.22
2597.142.13
133097.291.98
116943.391.84
10359.741.82
8156.671.8
124456.241.57
82081.001.55
1312.671.38
32112.561.37
27630.031.16
48036.721.11
1148593.091.08
15428.100.67
194373.830.67
2724492.680.6
366438.970.59
28762.880.53
56271.300.51
68996.420.47
6227.920.43
19019.440.4
26704.450.34
15171.330.32
13667.050.29
12218.660.28
1996392.120.22
823475.270.19
19083.070.17
621386.250.15
7094011.840.13
194468.810.1
11546.010.04
277668.130.02
23655.49-0.11
116309.89-0.13
531441.91-0.2
2140.36-0.2
1370997.67-0.22
254989.92-0.25
276.63-0.28
9333.13-0.3
1427.99-0.34
1833288.58-0.39
84294.55-0.5
35731.33-0.58
1409136.85-0.68
163658.18-0.77
3820.16-0.9
55756.73-1.07
486256.54-1.09
12879.81-1.12
113988.86-1.13
9226.41-1.16
14615.83-1.31
2200.12-1.38
27718.33-1.48
22179.61-1.58
282.12-1.7
225514.82-1.74
286873.09-1.79
305.35-1.88
190.67-2.1
169.15-2.29
68313.09-2.43
27881.42-2.48
1327163.06-3.01
1196.00-3.08
22690.05-3.4
1554481.67-3.53
24489.42-4.18
17301.24-6.35

Source: Dion Global


Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

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