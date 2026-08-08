Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of chemicals companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on chemicals stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|GOCL Corporation
|437.50
|27.40
|6.68
|103.20
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2059.00
|77.55
|3.91
|2.23
|Valiant Organics
|295.00
|11.00
|3.87
|0.66
|Fine Organic Industries
|5150.00
|156.85
|3.14
|3.77
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|289.35
|8.55
|3.04
|127.66
|Clean Science & Technology
|794.75
|22.75
|2.95
|81.66
|Apar Industries
|16551.00
|429.55
|2.66
|7.70
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65
|79.01
|Paushak
|704.00
|14.00
|2.03
|3.12
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|535.10
|9.60
|1.83
|62.41
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|184.22
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|70.05
|0.70
|1.01
|48.42
|Elantas Beck India
|12497.00
|111.95
|0.90
|0.21
|Meghmani Organics
|52.69
|0.46
|0.88
|21.24
|Foseco India
|5491.85
|40.10
|0.74
|0.54
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|1109.35
|8.00
|0.73
|0.62
|Epigral
|1105.00
|7.85
|0.72
|1.60
|Dhanuka Agritech
|1024.85
|7.00
|0.69
|1.83
|Shivalik Rasayan
|261.70
|1.70
|0.65
|0.79
|TGV SRAAC
|107.90
|0.45
|0.42
|91.80
|Oriental Aromatics
|382.00
|1.40
|0.37
|0.27
|Aarti Industries
|501.85
|1.75
|0.35
|55.51
|Aether Industries
|1591.00
|4.90
|0.31
|16.60
|Neogen Chemicals
|2034.85
|2.30
|0.11
|6.01
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|120.00
|-0.15
|-0.12
|17.39
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1211.65
|-1.60
|-0.13
|6.51
|India Pesticides
|145.35
|-0.20
|-0.14
|6.60
|NACL Industries
|178.00
|-0.30
|-0.17
|16.48
|Yasho Industries
|4168.00
|-10.25
|-0.25
|1.92
|Best Agrolife
|20.17
|-0.05
|-0.25
|171.83
|Atul
|6774.85
|-20.20
|-0.30
|4.97
|SRF
|2616.50
|-9.50
|-0.36
|12.45
|Astec Lifesciences
|617.50
|-2.30
|-0.37
|0.85
|Tanfac Industries
|3073.35
|-13.85
|-0.45
|8.88
|UPL
|571.90
|-2.75
|-0.48
|59.15
|GHCL
|435.40
|-2.30
|-0.53
|5.38
|Pidilite Industries
|1662.00
|-9.00
|-0.54
|226.83
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4517.00
|-27.95
|-0.61
|8.55
|Rallis India
|213.50
|-1.50
|-0.70
|78.57
|Linde India
|7085.00
|-54.50
|-0.76
|0.47
|Refex Industries
|296.45
|-2.40
|-0.80
|20.55
|Fineotex Chemical
|41.50
|-0.35
|-0.84
|894.73
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4.25
|Insecticides (India)
|644.95
|-6.00
|-0.92
|0.33
|Heranba Industries
|178.75
|-1.70
|-0.94
|4.51
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|4512.35
|-45.90
|-1.01
|0.16
|Sharda Cropchem
|814.55
|-8.40
|-1.02
|9.35
|Bayer Cropscience
|4171.30
|-43.75
|-1.04
|1.53
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|3620.50
|-37.90
|-1.04
|1.86
The top gainers among the Chemicals sector stocks today are GOCL Corporation (up 6.68%) and Galaxy Surfactants (up 3.91%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bayer Cropscience (down 1.04%) and Privi Speciality Chemicals (down 1.04%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Chemicals sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|20.50
|UPL
|15.49
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|14.46
|Apar Industries
|17.70
|Taurus Mid Cap Fund
|11.08
|Linde India
|8.96
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|10.31
|Solar Industries India
|14.08