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List of Chemicals Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of chemicals companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on chemicals stocks here.

Chemicals Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
GOCL Corporation		437.5027.406.68103.20
Galaxy Surfactants		2059.0077.553.912.23
Valiant Organics		295.0011.003.870.66
Fine Organic Industries		5150.00156.853.143.77
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		289.358.553.04127.66
Clean Science & Technology		794.7522.752.9581.66
Apar Industries		16551.00429.552.667.70
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579.01
Paushak		704.0014.002.033.12
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.109.601.8362.41
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.17184.22
Grauer & Weil (India)		70.050.701.0148.42
Elantas Beck India		12497.00111.950.900.21
Meghmani Organics		52.690.460.8821.24
Foseco India		5491.8540.100.740.54
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		1109.358.000.730.62
Epigral		1105.007.850.721.60
Dhanuka Agritech		1024.857.000.691.83
Shivalik Rasayan		261.701.700.650.79
TGV SRAAC		107.900.450.4291.80
Oriental Aromatics		382.001.400.370.27
Aarti Industries		501.851.750.3555.51
Aether Industries		1591.004.900.3116.60
Neogen Chemicals		2034.852.300.116.01
Ganesh Benzoplast		120.00-0.15-0.1217.39
Anupam Rasayan India		1211.65-1.60-0.136.51
India Pesticides		145.35-0.20-0.146.60
NACL Industries		178.00-0.30-0.1716.48
Yasho Industries		4168.00-10.25-0.251.92
Best Agrolife		20.17-0.05-0.25171.83
Atul		6774.85-20.20-0.304.97
SRF		2616.50-9.50-0.3612.45
Astec Lifesciences		617.50-2.30-0.370.85
Tanfac Industries		3073.35-13.85-0.458.88
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859.15
GHCL		435.40-2.30-0.535.38
Pidilite Industries		1662.00-9.00-0.54226.83
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618.55
Rallis India		213.50-1.50-0.7078.57
Linde India		7085.00-54.50-0.760.47
Refex Industries		296.45-2.40-0.8020.55
Fineotex Chemical		41.50-0.35-0.84894.73
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864.25
Insecticides (India)		644.95-6.00-0.920.33
Heranba Industries		178.75-1.70-0.944.51
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		4512.35-45.90-1.010.16
Sharda Cropchem		814.55-8.40-1.029.35
Bayer Cropscience		4171.30-43.75-1.041.53
Privi Speciality Chemicals		3620.50-37.90-1.041.86
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Chemicals sector stocks today are GOCL Corporation (up 6.68%) and Galaxy Surfactants (up 3.91%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bayer Cropscience (down 1.04%) and Privi Speciality Chemicals (down 1.04%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Chemicals sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Chemicals Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund20.50UPL15.49
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund14.46Apar Industries17.70
Taurus Mid Cap Fund11.08Linde India8.96
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund10.31Solar Industries India14.08

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