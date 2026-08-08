Here's the live share price of Madras Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madras Fertilizers has declined 25.18% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Madras Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.43
|66.8
|10
|66.57
|66.84
|20
|67.35
|67.21
|50
|68.32
|67.76
|100
|66.8
|68.67
|200
|71.64
|72.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madras Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 09, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Madras Fertilize - Clarification sought from Madras Fertilizers Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1966GOI005469 and registration number is 005469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2300.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madras Fertilizers is ₹67.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madras Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madras Fertilizers is ₹1,083.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madras Fertilizers are ₹67.27 and ₹66.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madras Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madras Fertilizers is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Madras Fertilizers is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madras Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -4.04% over 3 months, -25.18% over 1 year, -4.7% across 3 years, and 16.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers are 13.48 and 11.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global