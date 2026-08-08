What is the share price of Madras Fertilizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madras Fertilizers is ₹67.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Madras Fertilizers? The Madras Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madras Fertilizers? The market cap of Madras Fertilizers is ₹1,083.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madras Fertilizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madras Fertilizers are ₹67.27 and ₹66.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madras Fertilizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madras Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madras Fertilizers is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Madras Fertilizers is ₹52.25 as on .

How has the Madras Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns? The Madras Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -4.04% over 3 months, -25.18% over 1 year, -4.7% across 3 years, and 16.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers are 13.48 and 11.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global