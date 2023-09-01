What is the Market Cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.? The market cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹1,212.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is 13.79 and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is -4.21 as on .

What is the share price of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹75.25 as on .