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Madras Fertilizers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADRAS FERTILIZERS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Madras Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.27 Closed
0.40₹ 0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madras Fertilizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.46₹67.27
₹67.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.25₹96.00
₹67.27
Open Price
₹67.00
Prev. Close
₹67.00
Volume
3,096

Source: Dion Global

Madras Fertilizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madras Fertilizers has declined 25.18% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Madras Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Madras Fertilizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madras Fertilizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.4366.8
1066.5766.84
2067.3567.21
5068.3267.76
10066.868.67
20071.6472.12

Source: Dion Global

Madras Fertilizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madras Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madras Fertilizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 09, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTMadras Fertilize - Clarification sought from Madras Fertilizers Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Madras Fertilizers

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1966GOI005469 and registration number is 005469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2300.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. K Jayachandran
    Director - Technical
  • Dr. Jatin Kumar Mohanty
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shetye
    Non Official Independent Director
  • CA. Alok Kumar
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Kushawha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Samieh Kokabi
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Bagher Dakhili
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Babak Bagherpour
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Madras Fertilizers Share Price

What is the share price of Madras Fertilizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madras Fertilizers is ₹67.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madras Fertilizers?

The Madras Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madras Fertilizers?

The market cap of Madras Fertilizers is ₹1,083.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madras Fertilizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madras Fertilizers are ₹67.27 and ₹66.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madras Fertilizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madras Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madras Fertilizers is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Madras Fertilizers is ₹52.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madras Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madras Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -4.04% over 3 months, -25.18% over 1 year, -4.7% across 3 years, and 16.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers are 13.48 and 11.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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