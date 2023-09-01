Follow Us

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Share Price

MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹75.25 Closed
0.470.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹76.25
₹75.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹96.45
₹75.25
Open Price
₹75.45
Prev. Close
₹74.90
Volume
3,37,449

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176
  • R276.75
  • R377.25
  • Pivot
    75.5
  • S174.75
  • S274.25
  • S373.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.5575.39
  • 1050.1175.21
  • 2050.4975.54
  • 5050.8175.54
  • 10048.4873.11
  • 20044.867.65

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Share Holdings

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Madras Fertilizers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Resumption of Plant operations'.
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:21 AM

About Madras Fertilizers Ltd.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1966GOI005469 and registration number is 005469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2302.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Shetye
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Nalabothu Venkata Rao
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Dr. C R Jayanthi
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. K Gurumurthy
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Bagher Dakhili
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Babak Bagherpour
    Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Samieh Kokabi
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. U Saravanan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Malhotra
    Director - Technical

FAQs on Madras Fertilizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.?

The market cap of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹1,212.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is 13.79 and PB ratio of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is -4.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹75.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madras Fertilizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madras Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹96.45 and 52-week low of Madras Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

