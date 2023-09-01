Follow Us

PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.26 Closed
0.180.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Punjab Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.61₹35.74
₹33.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.10₹39.80
₹33.26
Open Price
₹35.74
Prev. Close
₹33.20
Volume
3,147

Punjab Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.13
  • R237
  • R338.26
  • Pivot
    33.87
  • S132
  • S230.74
  • S328.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.7633.74
  • 1032.9933.75
  • 2033.233.37
  • 5034.8932.53
  • 10036.431.86
  • 20037.2831.94

Punjab Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Punjab Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Punjab Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Punjab Communications Ltd.

Punjab Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202PB1981SGC004616 and registration number is 004616. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mohinder Pal
    Senior Vice Chairman
  • Mr. J S Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. V P Chandan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Neelu Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satinder Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • CA. D K Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uma Shankar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • CA. Ramesh Goel
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Punjab Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹39.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Punjab Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹33.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

