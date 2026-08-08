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Punjab Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

PUNJAB COMMUNICATIONS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Punjab Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.50 Closed
3.54₹ 1.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Punjab Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.18₹48.94
₹48.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.10₹74.01
₹48.50
Open Price
₹48.94
Prev. Close
₹46.84
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Punjab Communications has declined 6.89% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab Communications has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Punjab Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.2547.95
1047.8148.05
2048.5448.36
5049.1849.16
10049.9150.53
20054.6352.27

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Punjab Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 4.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Punjab Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTPunj. Communica - Board Meeting Intimation for 240Th Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12.08.2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTPunj. Communica - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTPunj. Communica - Regarding Change In Chief Financial Officer Of The Company
May 21, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTPunj. Communica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 21, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTPunj. Communica - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Punjab Communications

Punjab Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202PB1981SGC004616 and registration number is 004616. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Kishor Yadav
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jaspreet Singh
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Neelu Jain
    Independent Director
  • CA. D K Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Singh Dhillon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Punjab Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Punjab Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Communications is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Punjab Communications?

The Punjab Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Communications?

The market cap of Punjab Communications is ₹58.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab Communications are ₹48.94 and ₹47.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Communications is ₹74.01 and 52-week low of Punjab Communications is ₹40.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Punjab Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Punjab Communications has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -6.89% over 1 year, 14.89% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab Communications are 19.60 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Punjab Communications News

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