What is the share price of Punjab Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Communications is ₹48.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Punjab Communications? The Punjab Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Communications? The market cap of Punjab Communications is ₹58.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Punjab Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab Communications are ₹48.94 and ₹47.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Punjab Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Communications is ₹74.01 and 52-week low of Punjab Communications is ₹40.10 as on .

How has the Punjab Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The Punjab Communications has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -6.89% over 1 year, 14.89% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Punjab Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab Communications are 19.60 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global