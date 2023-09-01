Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Punjab Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202PB1981SGC004616 and registration number is 004616. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹39.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹33.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.