What is the Market Cap of Punjab Communications Ltd.? The market cap of Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹39.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd.? P/E ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Punjab Communications Ltd. is 2.15 as on .

What is the share price of Punjab Communications Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Communications Ltd. is ₹33.26 as on .