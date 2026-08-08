Here's the live share price of Punjab Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Punjab Communications has declined 6.89% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Punjab Communications has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.25
|47.95
|10
|47.81
|48.05
|20
|48.54
|48.36
|50
|49.18
|49.16
|100
|49.91
|50.53
|200
|54.63
|52.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Punjab Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 4.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Punj. Communica - Board Meeting Intimation for 240Th Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12.08.2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Punj. Communica - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Punj. Communica - Regarding Change In Chief Financial Officer Of The Company
|May 21, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Punj. Communica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 21, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Punj. Communica - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Punjab Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202PB1981SGC004616 and registration number is 004616. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Punjab Communications is ₹48.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Punjab Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Punjab Communications is ₹58.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Punjab Communications are ₹48.94 and ₹47.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Punjab Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Punjab Communications is ₹74.01 and 52-week low of Punjab Communications is ₹40.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Punjab Communications has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -6.35% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -6.89% over 1 year, 14.89% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Punjab Communications are 19.60 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global