RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from the Ministry of Railways for the provision of an AI-based surveillance system at New Delhi Railway Station.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the project involves setting up an AI-based surveillance system at the New Delhi Railway Station. The amount of the contract has not been disclosed.

The company said that the financial consideration and execution timeline for the contract will be disclosed separately once determined.

The order came amid India’s infrastructure push. For FY27, the government raised effective capital expenditure for infrastructure to around Rs 12.2 lakh crore in Budget 2026. With Indian Railways received an allocation of about Rs 2.93 lakh crore.

RailTel bags Rs 24.91 crore AI/ML order

Earlier this month on May 6, RailTel had received a purchase order from The New India Assurance Company for the procurement of an AI/ML-based solution aimed at monitoring and investigating fraud, waste and abuse in health insurance claims.

RailTel share price

The share price of RailTel Corporation of India was down 1.14% from the previous day’s close in early morning trade. The stock has declined 10.66% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, RailTel’s share price has fallen 12.34% so far this year.

About Railtel

RailTel Corporation of India is a “Navratna” public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. It is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network. RailTel was incorporated on September 26, 2000 with the aim of modernizing the existing telecom system for train control, operation, and safety and to generate additional revenues by creating nationwide broadband and multimedia network, laying optical fiber cable using the right of way along railway tracks