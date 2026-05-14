Benchmark indices traded in positive territory by midday on May 14, with the Nifty hovering near 23,604, up around 0.82%, while the Sensex gained nearly 0.76% to trade close to 75,177. Stock-specific activity remained intense as companies reacted to earnings, broker downgrades, block deals and large order announcements. Tata Motors CV, MTAR Technologies, Kaynes Technology, Cipla and Adani Enterprises remained among the most active counters during the session.

Cipla

Cipla share price gained more than 7% on May 14 despite the company reporting a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profit.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 555 crore during Q4FY26, compared to Rs 1,222 crore reported in the same quarter last year. That marked a decline of around 55% year-on-year. Revenue for the January-March 2026 quarter stood at Rs 6,541 crore, slightly lower than analyst estimates.

Operating margin also contracted sharply to 14.6% from 22.8% reported during Q4FY25.

Despite the weak numbers, several brokerages maintained positive views on the stock after earnings. That helped sentiment recover quickly after the initial reaction. The market appeared to focus more on medium-term business stability than on the quarterly earnings decline.

BSE

Shares of BSE jumped almost 4% to its record high of Rs 4,032.9 on the NSE, crossing the Rs 4000-mark for the first time ever after the Indian government hiked import duty on gold and silver. This is the second straight session of gains for the stock.

MCX

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rallied more than 3% to hit a fresh record high on Thursday, extending sharp gains amid multiple tailwinds that have pushed the stock nearly 9% higher over the past week.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price gained more than 5% on May 14 after a large block deal transaction involving nearly 58.92 lakh shares took place during market hours.

The block deal was valued at around Rs 1,435 crore, with shares changing hands at Rs 2,435.6 apiece. The identities of buyers and sellers were not disclosed immediately.

At the end of March 2026, promoters held a 74.67% stake in the company, while public shareholders owned 25.33%. Among institutional investors, LIC held 3.64%, while domestic mutual funds held around 2.7%.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 220.7 crore during Q4FY26 compared to a profit of Rs 3,844.9 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue during the quarter rose 20.3% year-on-year to Rs 32,439.3 crore.

Adani Enterprises also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM scheduled on June 24, 2026.

Oil India

Oil India Ltd. share price traded nearly 3% higher on May 14 after the company reported strong March quarter earnings.

The company reported net profit of Rs 2,099.61 crore during the quarter ended March 2026 compared to Rs 1,310.10 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue during Q4FY26 increased 5.51% to Rs 9,293.27 crore from Rs 8,808.34 crore.

For the full FY26 period, net profit stood at Rs 6,619.94 crore compared to Rs 6,550.93 crore during FY25. Annual revenue increased 4.41% to Rs 33,946.13 crore from Rs 32,512.48 crore reported a year earlier.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. share price slipped as much as 4.35% on May 14 after the company’s commercial vehicle business signalled caution on future spending plans due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The pressure came after Tata Motors CV Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh said the company is taking a cautious approach toward expenditure plans for FY27 because the geopolitical conflict has created multiple external risks. The company has not revised its planned capex of around Rs 3,000 crore for FY27, but management indicated there could be timing-related adjustments going ahead.

Wagh said the domestic commercial vehicle industry is still expected to grow in single digits during FY27 because demand drivers remain intact. However, he also admitted that the current geopolitical situation has forced the company to revisit parts of its operating strategy.

The market reaction suggested investors were more focused on the management caution than on the long-term demand outlook.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies Ltd. share price jumped nearly 7% on May 14 after the company announced a major international order win alongside strong Q4FY26 earnings. The stock gained after the company disclosed that it secured purchase orders worth $238 million, or around Rs 2,278 crore, from an undisclosed overseas customer.

The fresh order is nearly equivalent to the company’s existing order book of Rs 2,581 crore. That immediately strengthened visibility around future revenue execution.

During Q4FY26, the company’s revenue rose sharply to Rs 302 crore from Rs 179 crore reported during Q4FY25. Improved order execution supported the topline growth, with execution value during the quarter reaching Rs 294 crore. EBITDA during the January-March 2026 quarter increased to Rs 61.8 crore from Rs 34.2 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin expanded to 20.2% from 18.7%.

Net profit during Q4FY26 rose to Rs 44.2 crore compared to Rs 13.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full FY26 period, revenue increased to Rs 876 crore from Rs 676 crore reported in FY25. Profit after tax nearly doubled to Rs 94 crore from Rs 53.4 crore. Clean energy fuel cells and hydel power remained the company’s largest business segment during FY26 with revenue contribution of Rs 615 crore.

Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. share price tanked 17% on May 14 after JPMorgan downgraded the stock following the company’s March quarter results.

The Mysuru-based electronics system design and manufacturing company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 91 crore during Q4FY26. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of Rs 116 crore, marking a decline of around 22%.

The downgrade from JPMorgan appeared to intensify selling pressure immediately after the earnings announcement. The stock has seen strong gains over the past year and the latest results were unable to justify stretched expectations in the market.

The reaction was sharp because electronics manufacturing stocks have been trading at elevated valuations for several quarters. Even moderate earnings disappointment is leading to aggressive corrections in the segment.

Cisco

Cisco share price surged nearly 20% in after-market trade globally after the networking equipment company announced a large restructuring exercise and issued a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast.

The California-based company said it plans to lay off around 4,000 employees as part of efforts to redirect spending toward artificial intelligence-linked growth businesses. Shares rose nearly 19.76% in extended trade to around $122.

The stock has already gained around 34% in 2026 so far as demand linked to AI infrastructure and networking continues to remain strong globally.

The market responded positively because the restructuring signalled a sharper focus on AI-related enterprise spending rather than traditional networking operations.

NLC India

NLC India share price rallied sharply on May 14 after the company reported strong FY26 operational and financial performance.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 10,864 crore during FY26, marking a 5.62% increase compared to Rs 10,286 crore reported in the previous year. Profit after tax rose strongly to Rs 2,525 crore from Rs 1,990 crore during FY25, reflecting growth of nearly 32.9%.

NLC India said growth across renewable energy, mining and power generation businesses supported the overall performance during the financial year.

The board also approved a final dividend of 2.5% for FY26, subject to shareholder approval and completion of CAG audit formalities.

Cipla

Cipla share price gained more than 7% on May 14 despite the company reporting a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profit.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 555 crore during Q4FY26, compared to Rs 1,222 crore reported in the same quarter last year. That marked a decline of around 55% year-on-year. Revenue for the January-March 2026 quarter stood at Rs 6,541 crore, slightly lower than analyst estimates.

Operating margin also contracted sharply to 14.6% from 22.8% reported during Q4FY25.

Despite the weak numbers, several brokerages maintained positive views on the stock after earnings. That helped sentiment recover quickly after the initial reaction. The market appeared to focus more on medium-term business stability than on the quarterly earnings decline.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises share price gained more than 5% on May 14 after a large block deal transaction involving nearly 58.92 lakh shares took place during market hours.

The block deal was valued at around Rs 1,435 crore, with shares changing hands at Rs 2,435.6 apiece. The identities of buyers and sellers were not disclosed immediately.

At the end of March 2026, promoters held a 74.67% stake in the company, while public shareholders owned 25.33%. Among institutional investors, LIC held 3.64%, while domestic mutual funds held around 2.7%.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 220.7 crore during Q4FY26 compared to a profit of Rs 3,844.9 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue during the quarter rose 20.3% year-on-year to Rs 32,439.3 crore.

Adani Enterprises also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM scheduled on June 24, 2026.

Oil India

Oil India share price traded nearly 3% higher on May 14 after the company reported strong March quarter earnings.

The company reported net profit of Rs 2,099.61 crore during the quarter ended March 2026 compared to Rs 1,310.10 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenue during Q4FY26 increased 5.51% to Rs 9,293.27 crore from Rs 8,808.34 crore.

For the full FY26 period, net profit stood at Rs 6,619.94 crore compared to Rs 6,550.93 crore during FY25. Annual revenue increased 4.41% to Rs 33,946.13 crore from Rs 32,512.48 crore reported a year earlier.