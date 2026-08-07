What is the share price of BEML Land Assets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML Land Assets is ₹171.80 as on .

What kind of stock is BEML Land Assets? The BEML Land Assets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BEML Land Assets? The market cap of BEML Land Assets is ₹715.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BEML Land Assets? Today’s highest and lowest price of BEML Land Assets are ₹176.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEML Land Assets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML Land Assets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML Land Assets is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of BEML Land Assets is ₹151.00 as on .

How has the BEML Land Assets performed historically in terms of returns? The BEML Land Assets has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -17.0% over 3 months, -16.22% over 1 year, 2.93% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets are -746.96 and 636.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global