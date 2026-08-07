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BEML Land Assets Share Price

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BSE

BEML LAND ASSETS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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BSE Central Public Sector

Here's the live share price of BEML Land Assets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.80 Closed
-1.04₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BEML Land Assets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹176.00
₹171.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹151.00₹232.95
₹171.80
Open Price
₹173.00
Prev. Close
₹173.60
Volume
1,917

Source: Dion Global

BEML Land Assets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BEML Land Assets has declined 16.22% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, BEML Land Assets has underperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).

BEML Land Assets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BEML Land Assets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5174.71173.7
10176.38175.19
20179.74177.65
50182.94181.34
100182.41184.52
200191.68190.81

Source: Dion Global

BEML Land Assets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BEML Land Assets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.21%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BEML Land Assets Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,03,6140.5832.54
11,13,6810.0220.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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BEML Land Assets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTBEML Land Assets - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Jul 31, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTBEML Land Assets - Board Meeting Outcome for Undaudited Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTBEML Land Assets - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 07, 2026, 02:08 PM IST ISTBEML Land Assets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTBEML Land Assets - Revised Independent Auditors Report For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About BEML Land Assets

BEML Land Assets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109KA2021GOI149486 and registration number is 149486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Investment Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Roy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Jerath
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. M V Natesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on BEML Land Assets Share Price

What is the share price of BEML Land Assets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML Land Assets is ₹171.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BEML Land Assets?

The BEML Land Assets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BEML Land Assets?

The market cap of BEML Land Assets is ₹715.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BEML Land Assets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BEML Land Assets are ₹176.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEML Land Assets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML Land Assets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML Land Assets is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of BEML Land Assets is ₹151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BEML Land Assets performed historically in terms of returns?

The BEML Land Assets has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -17.0% over 3 months, -16.22% over 1 year, 2.93% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets are -746.96 and 636.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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