BEML Land Assets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BEML LAND ASSETS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹179.75 Closed
-0.03-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BEML Land Assets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹179.65₹184.00
₹179.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.10₹304.70
₹179.75
Open Price
₹181.50
Prev. Close
₹179.80
Volume
15,233

BEML Land Assets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1182.62
  • R2185.48
  • R3186.97
  • Pivot
    181.13
  • S1178.27
  • S2176.78
  • S3173.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.14180.36
  • 1027.57178.74
  • 2013.79173.88
  • 505.51169.5
  • 1002.760
  • 2001.380

BEML Land Assets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9314.1613.26-34.80-34.80-34.80-34.80
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

BEML Land Assets Ltd. Share Holdings

BEML Land Assets Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan18,03,6140.0728.53
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan11,13,6810.0317.62
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan9,50,0000.0415.03
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,54,7890.111.94
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,34,2630.135.29
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,00,0000.034.75
Sundaram Multi Cap Fund1,77,7290.142.81
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund1,23,3020.041.95
HSBC Infrastructure Fund1,05,6000.091.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund95,5400.121.51
View All Mutual Funds

BEML Land Assets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About BEML Land Assets Ltd.

Construction & Contracting

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Srivastav
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shanmukh Muchinamane Lingappa
    Independent Director

FAQs on BEML Land Assets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BEML Land Assets Ltd.?

The market cap of BEML Land Assets Ltd. is ₹748.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BEML Land Assets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BEML Land Assets Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets Ltd. is 17.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BEML Land Assets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML Land Assets Ltd. is ₹179.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BEML Land Assets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML Land Assets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML Land Assets Ltd. is ₹304.70 and 52-week low of BEML Land Assets Ltd. is ₹144.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

