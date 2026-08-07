Here's the live share price of BEML Land Assets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BEML Land Assets has declined 16.22% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, BEML Land Assets has underperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|174.71
|173.7
|10
|176.38
|175.19
|20
|179.74
|177.65
|50
|182.94
|181.34
|100
|182.41
|184.52
|200
|191.68
|190.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BEML Land Assets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.21%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,03,614
|0.58
|32.54
|11,13,681
|0.02
|20.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|BEML Land Assets - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|BEML Land Assets - Board Meeting Outcome for Undaudited Financials For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|BEML Land Assets - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 07, 2026, 02:08 PM IST IST
|BEML Land Assets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|BEML Land Assets - Revised Independent Auditors Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
BEML Land Assets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109KA2021GOI149486 and registration number is 149486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Investment Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BEML Land Assets is ₹171.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BEML Land Assets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BEML Land Assets is ₹715.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BEML Land Assets are ₹176.00 and ₹170.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BEML Land Assets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BEML Land Assets is ₹232.95 and 52-week low of BEML Land Assets is ₹151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BEML Land Assets has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -17.0% over 3 months, -16.22% over 1 year, 2.93% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BEML Land Assets are -746.96 and 636.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global