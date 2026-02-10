Markets at close: Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note. The Sensex closed at 84,273.92, rising 0.25%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,935.15, up 0.26% for the day.

Markets at 11.30 AM: The domestic markets were trading in the green. The Nifty 50 was up 92 points or 0.36% at 25,960, while the BSE Sensex was up 322 points or 0.38% at 84,388.

Markets today at open: Indian equity indices opened Tuesday’s trade on a higher note. The Nifty 50 rose 32 points or 0.13% to open at 25,900, while the BSE Sensex surged 118 points or 0.14% to open at 84,184.

“The Nifty index breached its four-day congestion range on the upside, paving the way for the 26,150–26,200 levels in the next couple of trading sessions. Conversely, the 25,500–25,700 zone will act as a decent support level on the lower end,” said Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Technical Research at Globe Capital.

Markets ahead of opening: The global markets are trading on a higher note as tech stocks continue to recover. The GIFT Nifty surged 100 points or 0.38% to trade at 25,989. Here are domestic as well as other key global cues to watch before the market opens that include Gold, Silver, crude oil prices, FII and DII data, business groups that most affect, sectoral performance, etc.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 174 points or 0.68% higher at 25,867, while the BSE Sensex rose 485 points or 0.58% to close at 84,065.

Key global and domestic cues to know on February 10, 2025

Asian Markets

The Asian markets on Tuesday morning opened on a higher note for the second consecutive session after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a landmark election victory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened up 1.52%, crossing the 57,000 mark, while the Topix was up 1.08%, also reaching new records. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.21%, coming within striking distance of its record closing high, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 1.25% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 27,221, higher than the HSI’s last close of 27,027.16.

US markets

The US benchmarks closed Monday’s trade on a higher note, as tech stocks continue their recovery. The S&P 500 index advanced for a second straight day, rising 0.47% and ending at 6,964.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04% and settled at 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, closing at 23,238.67.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,58,360 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 2.17% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,58,080 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,18,770. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On the MCX, the precious metal for the April delivery was trading at a price of Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams, up 0.21%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 5.32% to Rs 2.63 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices surged more than 2% on Monday. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,254.64 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 4.15 crore on February 09, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded on a lower note on Tuesday morning. WTI crude prices were trading at $64.11, down 0.40%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $68.77, a fall of 0.39%

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.11% higher at 96.98. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.11% to close at 90.77 to the dollar on February 09.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Electronics sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 4.6% in the market capitalisation. Further, Agriculture stocks were followed by the Gems and Jewellery sector stocks, which were further followed by the Beverages sector stocks. However, the Tobacco sector stocks fell the most.