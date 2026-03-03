Facebook Pixel Code
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANOJ VAIBHAV GEMS N JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.90 Closed
-0.28₹ -0.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.05₹159.55
₹157.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.05₹280.80
₹157.90
Open Price
₹135.05
Prev. Close
₹158.35
Volume
2,588

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has declined 6.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.07%.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers’s current P/E of 6.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77

Over the last one year, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has declined 16.65% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.09158.78
10163.49162.09
20170.13166.44
50174.45173.33
100182.59181.74
200200.71195.58

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.60%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 11:26 PM ISTManoj Vaibhav Gems N - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 10, 2026, 11:19 PM ISTManoj Vaibhav Gems N - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10.02.2026
Feb 04, 2026, 9:42 PM ISTManoj Vaibhav Gems N - Intimation Of Opening Of New Proposed Jewellery Store
Feb 03, 2026, 5:27 PM ISTManoj Vaibhav Gems N - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December
Jan 12, 2026, 10:26 PM ISTManoj Vaibhav Gems N - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101AP1989PLC009734 and registration number is 009734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2384.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakhal Gontla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sai Keerthana Grandhi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sai Sindhuri Grandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adabala Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sridevi Dasari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹157.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers?

The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers?

The market cap of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹771.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers are ₹159.55 and ₹135.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹280.80 and 52-week low of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹135.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -6.07% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -19.07% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -6.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers are 6.79 and 0.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers News

