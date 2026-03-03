Here's the live share price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has declined 6.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.07%.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers’s current P/E of 6.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
Over the last one year, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has declined 16.65% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.09
|158.78
|10
|163.49
|162.09
|20
|170.13
|166.44
|50
|174.45
|173.33
|100
|182.59
|181.74
|200
|200.71
|195.58
In the latest quarter, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.60%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N - Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10.02.2026
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:42 PM IST
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N - Intimation Of Opening Of New Proposed Jewellery Store
|Feb 03, 2026, 5:27 PM IST
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December
|Jan 12, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101AP1989PLC009734 and registration number is 009734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2384.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹157.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹771.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers are ₹159.55 and ₹135.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹280.80 and 52-week low of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers is ₹135.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -6.07% for the past month, -16.46% over 3 months, -19.07% over 1 year, -9.87% across 3 years, and -6.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers are 6.79 and 0.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.