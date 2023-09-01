Follow Us

Renaissance Global Ltd. Share Price

RENAISSANCE GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹102.65 Closed
-3.39-3.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Renaissance Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.90₹107.45
₹102.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.40₹130.50
₹102.65
Open Price
₹107.40
Prev. Close
₹106.25
Volume
3,12,728

Renaissance Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1106.1
  • R2109
  • R3110.55
  • Pivot
    104.55
  • S1101.65
  • S2100.1
  • S397.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5114.3599.83
  • 10112.698.5
  • 20113.0698.25
  • 50116.5297.51
  • 100121.0896.09
  • 200143.3799.11

Renaissance Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Renaissance Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Renaissance Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Renaissance Global Ltd.

Renaissance Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1989PLC054498 and registration number is 054498. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1517.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan A Shah
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sumit N Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hitesh M Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neville R Tata
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Veerkumar C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwas V Mehendale
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi S Pethe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun P Sathe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshil A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director

FAQs on Renaissance Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Renaissance Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹968.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Renaissance Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Renaissance Global Ltd. is 48.65 and PB ratio of Renaissance Global Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Renaissance Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹102.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Renaissance Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renaissance Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹130.50 and 52-week low of Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹80.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

