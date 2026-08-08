Here's the live share price of Renaissance Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Renaissance Global has gained 7.20% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Renaissance Global has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.96
|119.84
|10
|118.34
|119.17
|20
|118.88
|118.39
|50
|112.6
|114.92
|100
|107.8
|112.96
|200
|116.06
|114.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Renaissance Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.98%, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 4.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Renaissance Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Renaissance Global - Withdrawal Of Re-Classification Application Filed Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Renaissance Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Renaissance Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Renaissance Global - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Renaissance Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1989PLC054498 and registration number is 054498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1387.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renaissance Global is ₹121.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Renaissance Global is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Renaissance Global is ₹1,302.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Renaissance Global are ₹127.50 and ₹121.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renaissance Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renaissance Global is ₹147.80 and 52-week low of Renaissance Global is ₹85.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Renaissance Global has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, 8.54% over 3 months, 7.2% over 1 year, 6.9% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Renaissance Global are 14.46 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global