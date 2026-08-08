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Renaissance Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

RENAISSANCE GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Renaissance Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.30 Closed
-0.70₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Renaissance Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.30₹127.50
₹121.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.05₹147.80
₹121.30
Open Price
₹123.00
Prev. Close
₹122.15
Volume
9,268

Source: Dion Global

Renaissance Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Renaissance Global has gained 7.20% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Renaissance Global has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Renaissance Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Renaissance Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.96119.84
10118.34119.17
20118.88118.39
50112.6114.92
100107.8112.96
200116.06114.75

Source: Dion Global

Renaissance Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Renaissance Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.98%, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 4.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Renaissance Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTRenaissance Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTRenaissance Global - Withdrawal Of Re-Classification Application Filed Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTRenaissance Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Aug 08, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTRenaissance Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTRenaissance Global - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Renaissance Global

Renaissance Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1989PLC054498 and registration number is 054498. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1387.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan A Shah
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sumit N Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Darshil A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neville R Tata
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rupal D Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul R Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak P Chindarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Renaissance Global Share Price

What is the share price of Renaissance Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renaissance Global is ₹121.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Renaissance Global?

The Renaissance Global is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Renaissance Global?

The market cap of Renaissance Global is ₹1,302.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Renaissance Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Renaissance Global are ₹127.50 and ₹121.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Renaissance Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renaissance Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renaissance Global is ₹147.80 and 52-week low of Renaissance Global is ₹85.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Renaissance Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Renaissance Global has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, 8.54% over 3 months, 7.2% over 1 year, 6.9% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Renaissance Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Renaissance Global are 14.46 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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