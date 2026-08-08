What is the share price of Renaissance Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renaissance Global is ₹121.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Renaissance Global? The Renaissance Global is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Renaissance Global? The market cap of Renaissance Global is ₹1,302.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Renaissance Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Renaissance Global are ₹127.50 and ₹121.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Renaissance Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renaissance Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renaissance Global is ₹147.80 and 52-week low of Renaissance Global is ₹85.05 as on .

How has the Renaissance Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Renaissance Global has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, 8.54% over 3 months, 7.2% over 1 year, 6.9% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Renaissance Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Renaissance Global are 14.46 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global