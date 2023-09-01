Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Renaissance Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1989PLC054498 and registration number is 054498. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1517.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹968.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Renaissance Global Ltd. is 48.65 and PB ratio of Renaissance Global Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹102.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Renaissance Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹130.50 and 52-week low of Renaissance Global Ltd. is ₹80.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.