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D P Abhushan Share Price

NSE
BSE

D P ABHUSHAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of D P Abhushan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,438.80 Closed
-1.22₹ -17.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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D P Abhushan Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,432.80₹1,455.95
₹1,438.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹856.30₹1,716.55
₹1,438.80
Open Price
₹1,450.40
Prev. Close
₹1,456.50
Volume
302

Source: Dion Global

D P Abhushan Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, D P Abhushan has declined 12.70% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, D P Abhushan has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

D P Abhushan Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

D P Abhushan Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,372.061,437.91
101,379.231,399.75
201,295.331,324
501,077.811,186.66
1001,053.371,150.13
2001,224.121,207.16

Source: Dion Global

D P Abhushan Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, D P Abhushan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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D P Abhushan Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTD P Abhushan - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, August 05, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTD P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTD P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTD P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 20, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTD P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About D P Abhushan

D P Abhushan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2017PLC043234 and registration number is 043234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4065.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kataria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kataria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Renu Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanskar Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Lunawat
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on D P Abhushan Share Price

What is the share price of D P Abhushan?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Abhushan is ₹1,438.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is D P Abhushan?

The D P Abhushan is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D P Abhushan?

The market cap of D P Abhushan is ₹3,202.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of D P Abhushan?

Today’s highest and lowest price of D P Abhushan are ₹1,455.95 and ₹1,432.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D P Abhushan?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Abhushan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Abhushan is ₹1,716.55 and 52-week low of D P Abhushan is ₹856.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the D P Abhushan performed historically in terms of returns?

The D P Abhushan has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 51.44% for the past month, 33.28% over 3 months, -12.7% over 1 year, 9.74% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D P Abhushan?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D P Abhushan are 79.00 and 23.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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