D P ABHUSHAN LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹491.00 Closed
7.4934.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

D P Abhushan Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹460.55₹497.00
₹491.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.55₹465.00
₹491.00
Open Price
₹464.95
Prev. Close
₹456.80
Volume
77,413

D P Abhushan Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1499.05
  • R2509.25
  • R3528.5
  • Pivot
    479.8
  • S1469.6
  • S2450.35
  • S3440.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5388.82440.3
  • 10386.57423.7
  • 20391.27392.11
  • 50393.63342.38
  • 100389.75321.48
  • 200391.9319.66

D P Abhushan Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

D P Abhushan Ltd. Share Holdings

D P Abhushan Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About D P Abhushan Ltd.

D P Abhushan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2017PLC043234 and registration number is 043234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1731.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kataria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kataria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Renu Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanskar Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Chordia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on D P Abhushan Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of D P Abhushan Ltd.?

The market cap of D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹1,92.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of D P Abhushan Ltd.?

P/E ratio of D P Abhushan Ltd. is 22.76 and PB ratio of D P Abhushan Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of D P Abhushan Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹491.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D P Abhushan Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Abhushan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹465.00 and 52-week low of D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹221.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

