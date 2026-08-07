What is the share price of D P Abhushan? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Abhushan is ₹1,438.80 as on .

What kind of stock is D P Abhushan? The D P Abhushan is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of D P Abhushan? The market cap of D P Abhushan is ₹3,202.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of D P Abhushan? Today’s highest and lowest price of D P Abhushan are ₹1,455.95 and ₹1,432.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of D P Abhushan? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Abhushan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Abhushan is ₹1,716.55 and 52-week low of D P Abhushan is ₹856.30 as on .

How has the D P Abhushan performed historically in terms of returns? The D P Abhushan has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 51.44% for the past month, 33.28% over 3 months, -12.7% over 1 year, 9.74% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of D P Abhushan? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D P Abhushan are 79.00 and 23.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global