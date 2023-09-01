Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
D P Abhushan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2017PLC043234 and registration number is 043234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1731.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹1,92.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of D P Abhushan Ltd. is 22.76 and PB ratio of D P Abhushan Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹491.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Abhushan Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹465.00 and 52-week low of D P Abhushan Ltd. is ₹221.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.