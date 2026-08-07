Here's the live share price of D P Abhushan along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, D P Abhushan has declined 12.70% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, D P Abhushan has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,372.06
|1,437.91
|10
|1,379.23
|1,399.75
|20
|1,295.33
|1,324
|50
|1,077.81
|1,186.66
|100
|1,053.37
|1,150.13
|200
|1,224.12
|1,207.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, D P Abhushan remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|D P Abhushan - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, August 05, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|D P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|D P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|D P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|D P Abhushan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
D P Abhushan Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MP2017PLC043234 and registration number is 043234. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4065.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for D P Abhushan is ₹1,438.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D P Abhushan is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of D P Abhushan is ₹3,202.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of D P Abhushan are ₹1,455.95 and ₹1,432.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which D P Abhushan stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of D P Abhushan is ₹1,716.55 and 52-week low of D P Abhushan is ₹856.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The D P Abhushan has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 51.44% for the past month, 33.28% over 3 months, -12.7% over 1 year, 9.74% across 3 years, and 5.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of D P Abhushan are 79.00 and 23.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global