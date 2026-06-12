The Oil India shares are in focus after the government revised the royalty on upstream oil production for nomination in onshore fields. The government reversed the relief provided in the earlier notification dated May 8.

The effective rate is back at 16.67%, compared to 12.5% announced in May, retroactively from May 11, 2026. The brokerage houses believe that Oil India is likely to be hurt more as its entire crude production is onshore.

Nomura on Oil India

Nomura said that the impact on Oil India is expected to be much higher at 8-9% on profit before tax due to almost all of its production from onshore fields, while only 33% of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s production comes from onshore fields.

“We expect Oil India to be most impacted by this revised order as all of its oil production volume comes from onshore fields,” said Nomura.

With the reversal of the royalty rates benefit to the nomination fields, the government wants to protect its revenue, which has already taken a hit from excise duty cuts on liquid fuel sales.

The government has kept royalty rates on deepwater and ultra-deepwater at attractive levels, where it wants to promote more investments by private players.

Kotak Securities on upstream oil companies

The royalty reversal will lead to incremental revenue of Rs 2300-2500 crore to the government. “We estimate a negative impact of 1-1.5% for ONGC, and a higher 5-6% on Oil India,” said Kotak Securities.

Stating the same fact, Kotak Securities also said that Oil India is likely to be affected more due to the entire crude production being onshore. The effective royalty rate for the crude sales will increase to $13 per barrel in FY27 from $10 per barrel, impacting Oil India’s EBITDA by 4-5% and EPS by 5-6%.

This led the brokerage to maintain its ‘Sell’ call on Oil India, with a cut in target price to Rs 365 from Rs 390, implying a 15% downside from the closing price of June 11.

Oil India share price performance

The share price of Oil India has fallen 13% in the last five trading days. The stock has dropped 14% in the past one month. However, it has risen 4% in the last six months. Oil India’s stock price has declined more than 10% over the previous 12 months.

Oil India Q4FY26

The company posted a 62% jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,424 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,497 crore a year back in the same quarter.

The profit increase in Q4 was supported by a 6% rise in crude oil output and improved crude price realisation at $77.89 per barrel compared to $74.46 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

For the whole of FY26, its consolidated profit surged to Rs 7,551 crore from Rs 7,040 crore in FY25.

Also, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, in addition to interim dividends totalling Rs 10.5 per share already paid during the fiscal year.