India needs higher agricultural productivity to feed a growing population, ensuring steady fertilizer consumption over the next decade.

The government continues to increase fertilizer subsidies to keep prices affordable for farmers. The Kharif 2026 P&K subsidy was raised to over Rs 415 bn.

Nano Urea and Nano DAP adoption is increasing, creating higher-margin growth opportunities for companies with strong R&D and distribution networks.

Against this backdrop, here are 3 fundamentally strong fertilizer stocks to watch.

To determine fundamentally strong fertilizer stocks, we have kept in mind strong balance sheets, good management, and companies that are in specialty nutrients and crop solutions.

#1 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertiliser Corporation (GNFC)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals is a leading Indian fertilizer and chemicals company with a diversified business model.

While it is well known for manufacturing urea and other fertilizers, a significant portion of its earnings comes from industrial chemicals such as methanol, acetic acid, formic acid, and nitric acid.

ALSO READ Why FIIs are buying the stock of South Indian Bank?

Why GNFC is a fundamentally sound Fertilizer Stock

The company has a proven track record and a robust balance sheet.

The stock trades at a PE of just 9.3, which is below the industry average.

It trades at a price to book value of just 0.8, while the dividend yield on the stock is 3.6%.

The company is also expanding. According to a recent investor presentation 3 projects, ammonium nitrate, weak nitric acid, and ammonia expansion are on track. There is a minor delay in case of weak nitric acid of around 2.5 months. The rest are all on stream.

In November 2024, GNFC and INEOS signed an MoU to form a 50:50 joint venture to build a world-scale 600,000-tonne per annum acetic acid plant at Bharuch, Gujarat. The project is targeted for commissioning around 2028.

GNFC Financial Snapshot (FY23 to FY25)

Year Ending March 2023 March 2024 March 2025 Net Sales (m) 102,269 79,297 78,925 Sales Growth % 18.3 -22.5 -0.5 Net Profit (m) 14,640 4,848 5,855 ROCE % 21.3 8.0 8.5

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, the company reported revenues of Rs 22,080 m vs Rs 20,550 m YoY. The company’s net profits were placed at Rs 3,920 m vs Rs 2,100 m.

Overall, GNFC has future prospects that are backed by good dividend yields, strong cash flows, and expansion plans.

ALSO READ 5 Ancillary Stocks Powering India’s Data Centre Revolution

#2 Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals

The company is one of India’s leading fertiliser companies and the largest private-sector manufacturer of urea. Urea is a highly regulated product with stable demand tied to agricultural cycles and policy pricing.

Why Chambal Fertilisers is a fundamentally sound Fertilizer Stock

The company has a proven track record of almost 4 decades. It is part of the KK Birla group.

The stock trades at a PE of 10.1, a price to book of 1.8 and has a dividend yield of more than 2%. The ROCE over the years has also been strong.

The company is expanding horizons in industrial and mining chemicals. It’s currently in the phase of commissioning the TAN plant and has started dry run of WNA (Weak Nitric Acid) plant, which shall be followed by production of ANS (Ammonium Nitrate Solution) Melt and HDAN (High Density Ammonium Nitrate) Solid.

ALSO READ 4 Mutual Funds That Could Outperform Your FD Portfolio

The plants utilize state of the art technology from Casale Switzerland.

Chambal Fertilisers Financial Snapshot (FY23-25)

Year Ending March 2023 March 2024 March 2025 Net Sales (m) 277,728 179,664 166,462 Sales Growth % 72.8 -35.3 -7.4 Net Profit (m) 10,338 12,758 16,494 ROCE % 19.5 24.6 28.4

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, Chambal Fertilizers reported revenues of Rs 27,850 m vs Rs 24,487 m YoY. The net profits of the company were Rs 1,454 m vs Rs 996 m YoY.

Chambal is one of the better-positioned fertilizer companies in India because it is no longer dependent solely on urea. Management has been steadily building higher-growth businesses such as crop protection chemicals, specialty nutrients, biological products, seeds, and industrial chemicals.

#3 Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation (GSFC)

GSFC is one of India’s oldest fertilizer and chemical companies, and promoted by the Government of Gujarat. The company operates a diversified business spanning fertilizers, industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, polymers, and agro-services.

ALSO READ PPFAS Launches Rs 250 Choti SIP in Parag Parikh Funds: What Investors Should Know

The stock of GSFC trades at a PE of 9.9 with a price to book value of 0.5. It has a proven track record good management, and some attributes which makes it a fundamentally strong fertilizer stock.

GSFC Financial Snapshot (FY23-25)

Year Ending March 2023 March 2024 March 2025 Net Sales (m) 113,687 91,546 95,340 Sales Growth % 25.1 -19.5 4.1 Net Profit (m) 12,659 5,638 5,912 ROCE % 12.9 5.6 6.3

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, the company reported revenues of Rs 26,327 m vs Rs 19,222 m YoY. The company reported net profits of Rs 483 m vs Rs 676 m YoY.

GSFC’s prospects are supported by strong fertilizer demand, capacity additions, and improving operational efficiency.

ALSO READ 5 Auto Companies Betting Big on Future Growth

Conclusion

Undervalued fertilizer stocks deserve attention because they combine reasonable valuations, stable cash flows, dividend income, and long-term trends in India’s agriculture sector.

Demand for fertilizers is expected to remain strong due to rising food requirements and government focus on agricultural productivity. Investors should, however, be mindful of risks such as subsidy policy changes, raw material price volatility, and cyclical swings in global chemical and fertilizer markets.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary