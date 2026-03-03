Facebook Pixel Code
Motisons Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOTISONS JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Motisons Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.12 Closed
-2.01₹ -0.31
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Motisons Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.56₹16.10
₹15.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.63₹24.01
₹15.12
Open Price
₹15.19
Prev. Close
₹15.43
Volume
3,51,712

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Motisons Jewellers has gained 8.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.24%.

Motisons Jewellers’s current P/E of 22.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Motisons Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04

Over the last one year, Motisons Jewellers has declined 10.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Motisons Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Motisons Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Motisons Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9615.77
1015.9515.67
2014.8315.12
5014.1114.75
10015.4315.5
20017.5516.92

Motisons Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Motisons Jewellers saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.50%, FII holding rose to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Motisons Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:03 PM ISTMotisons Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange B
Feb 26, 2026, 8:21 PM ISTMotisons Jewellers - Outcome Of The Fund-Raising Committee Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On February 26, 2026.
Feb 10, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTMotisons Jewellers - Outcome Of The Fund-Raising Committee Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On February 10, 2026.
Feb 10, 2026, 10:46 PM ISTMotisons Jewellers - Compliance Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Feb 10, 2026, 10:34 PM ISTMotisons Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Motisons Jewellers

Motisons Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ2011PLC035122 and registration number is 035122. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Chhabra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chhabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Laksh Chhabra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Chhabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Namita Chhabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chordia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meena Choudhry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kaler
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Gangwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Motisons Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Motisons Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motisons Jewellers is ₹15.12 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Motisons Jewellers?

The Motisons Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motisons Jewellers?

The market cap of Motisons Jewellers is ₹1,488.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Motisons Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Motisons Jewellers are ₹16.10 and ₹14.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motisons Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motisons Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motisons Jewellers is ₹24.01 and 52-week low of Motisons Jewellers is ₹10.63 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Motisons Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Motisons Jewellers has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, 33.57% for the past month, -11.68% over 3 months, -14.24% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 8.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motisons Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motisons Jewellers are 22.37 and 3.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Motisons Jewellers News

