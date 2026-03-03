Here's the live share price of Motisons Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Motisons Jewellers has gained 8.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.24%.
Motisons Jewellers’s current P/E of 22.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
Over the last one year, Motisons Jewellers has declined 10.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Motisons Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.96
|15.77
|10
|15.95
|15.67
|20
|14.83
|15.12
|50
|14.11
|14.75
|100
|15.43
|15.5
|200
|17.55
|16.92
In the latest quarter, Motisons Jewellers saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.74%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.50%, FII holding rose to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|Motisons Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange B
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:21 PM IST
|Motisons Jewellers - Outcome Of The Fund-Raising Committee Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On February 26, 2026.
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|Motisons Jewellers - Outcome Of The Fund-Raising Committee Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On February 10, 2026.
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
|Motisons Jewellers - Compliance Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
|Motisons Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Motisons Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ2011PLC035122 and registration number is 035122. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motisons Jewellers is ₹15.12 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Motisons Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Motisons Jewellers is ₹1,488.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Motisons Jewellers are ₹16.10 and ₹14.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motisons Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motisons Jewellers is ₹24.01 and 52-week low of Motisons Jewellers is ₹10.63 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Motisons Jewellers has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, 33.57% for the past month, -11.68% over 3 months, -14.24% over 1 year, 14.33% across 3 years, and 8.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motisons Jewellers are 22.37 and 3.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.