CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of the Class 10 second board examination soon. However, the board has not announced any official date and time for the declaration of results yet.

The results are most likely to be released in the fourth week of June, weeks after the second phase of examinations ended on May 21, according to the latest media reports. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, after the results are declared.

When will the students get the results?

As per the latest updates, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 second board results in the last week of June. Students have been asked to keep checking CBSE’s official websites for updates.

Reportedly, over six lakh students have registered for the second board examination, which has been introduced this year as part of the CBSE’s new two-examination system for Class 10. “The second exam is for the students to improve their performance after the main board exams.

What is the new two-board exam system?

The 2026 academic session is the first year of CBSE’s two-board-exam format for Class 10, introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The system has made the February-March examination mandatory and the May examination optional for students who want to improve in up to three subjects or cannot appear earlier under specified conditions. The final marks are prepared considering the performance of the student under the revised scheme.

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Official websites to check CBSE Class 10th Result

Results of students can be checked at :

• cbseresults.nic.in

• www.cbse.gov.in

• results.cbse.nic.in

• DigiLocker

How to check CBSE 10th second board result 2026

1. Students will need to visit the official website-cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

3. Enter the roll number, school number, and admit card details.

4. Enter the details

5. Review the score and download it.

6. Save a hard copy for future reference.

The board has not yet announced the exact date and time of the result and students are advised to depend on official CBSE platforms for updates.