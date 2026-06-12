Indian equity markets ended the final trading session of the week on a strong note. Positive sentiment remained intact throughout the day.

Both the benchmark indices settled firmly in the green. The Sensex ended the session at 75,527.95, gaining 1,695.40 points or 2.30%, while the Nifty closed at 23,622.90, rising 461.30 points or 1.99%.

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty Bank saw a sharp rally and ended nearly 3% higher.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 index surged around 2.5%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended with gains of nearly 2.8%.

Let’s take a look at the key highlights of today’s trading session –

Broad-based buying lifts market mood

Market breadth remained strong as investors bought stocks across multiple sectors.

The strength in banking, financials, automobiles and real estate stocks provided the biggest support to the market.

Bajaj Finance, L&T among top gainers

Among the gainers, Bajaj Finance emerged as one of the strongest performers, rising nearly 6% during the session.

Larsen & Toubro gained around 5%, while InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) climbed nearly 5% as investors remained optimistic on the aviation space.

Titan advanced over 4%, while Eternal gained nearly 4%. HDFC Bank also witnessed strong buying interest and ended around 4% higher.

IT stocks bucks the trend

On the losing side, there were only a few notable decliners.

HCL Technologies ended marginally lower, while Power Grid Corporation slipped around 1%.

Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser among the Nifty constituents and declined nearly 2.5%.

ALSO READ Where are markets headed? Top brokerages predict Nifty and Sensex moves for FY27

Sectoral indices

Sector-wise, the market saw gains across almost all major indices.

The Nifty IT index was the only sectoral index that ended with a marginal decline. Apart from that, every major sector closed in positive territory.

The Nifty Auto index gained around 2%, while the Nifty Financial Services index surged nearly 3%. Realty stocks also witnessed strong buying and ended about 3% higher.

The Nifty Media and Nifty Metal indices gained more than 1%.

New highs outnumber lows

A total of 65 stocks hit their 52-week highs during the session, while 43 stocks touched their 52-week lows.

Upper circuits highlight

Around 130 stocks hit their upper circuit limits, while 57 stocks were locked in lower circuits.