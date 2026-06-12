Homemakers should be recognised as “national builders” and the loss of their domestic care must be valued at a minimum of Rs 30,000 per month while calculating compensation in motor accident cases, the Supreme Court stated on Thursday.

The ruling came while a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh enhanced compensation awarded to the family of a woman who died in a road accident.

According to PTI, the bench passed the ruling in a case arising from a road accident in Punjab in 2001. As reported by Bar and Bench the compensation was recalculated at Rs 62.77 lakh, up from Rs 8.43 lakh awarded earlier by the Punjab and Haryana Court.

A new compensation principle takes shape

The top court acknowledged “loss of domestic care” as a separate factor while determining compensation in motor accident claims.

“We are also of the view that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation. The homemaker builds a nation,” the bench stated, according to PTI.

Bar and Bench reported that the court held the loss of a domestic care should be treated as an additional ground of compensation over and above the principles laid down in the landmark Pranay Sethi argument.

“The loss of domestic care would be an additional ground in addition to what has been laid down in Pranay Sethi,” the court mentioned, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The judges fixed Rs 30,000 per month as the minimum benchmark for assessing a homemaker’s contribution. As per Bar and Bench the amount would be revised upward by 10 per cent every three years and, where applicable, would be added to any proven income earned by the homemaker.

‘Nation builders’ beyond household walls

The bench said homemakers play a far wider role than managing households.

“It is our hope that the word housewife/homemaker, in future, in recognition of the contribution of the lady of the house, is now used as ‘Nation Builder’,” the court mentioned, according to PTI.

Bar and Bench reported that the ruling described homemakers as individuals who help create and nurture human capital, which supports the country’s future growth.

“The ‘homemakers’, to put it directly, actually are the ‘nation builder’ and they ought to be recognised as such,” the court observed.

The judges also rejected the belief that homemakers are dependents.

“It is ironic to describe a homemaker as dependent on earning members when, in reality, the household’s functioning depends substantially on the homemaker,” the bench said, as quoted by PTI.

The court further noted that women’s unpaid caregiving work is estimated to contribute 15-17 percent of India’s GDP despite remaining largely unrecognised, Bar & Bench reported.

Court flags delays in accident claims

According to PTI, the bench said motor accident compensation cases should ideally be decided within one year.

Bar and Bench reported that the court found average pendency in such cases to be around eight years before High Courts and six years before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals. It also urged courts to prioritise older appeals and follow the summary procedure prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act.