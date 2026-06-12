It’s a rally across D’Street this Friday after the crude oil prices slumped 5% inching closer to $85 per barrel levels. The Sensex jumped 1,300 points and the Nifty is cruising past 23,500.

Several independent counters are buzzing with sharp moves. Triggers like the ongoing broker re-rating, sales data, and other factors are impacting price action.

Here are the top movers and shakers:

IndiGo

The share of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, surged over 3% to an intra-day high of Rs 4,644 on the NSE. The stock was among the top 3 in the Nifty 50. The fall in crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment. Aviation turbine fuel is the single-largest cost item for airlines, making lower crude prices a significant positive for profitability.

Shriram Finance

The share price of Shriram Finance rallied more than 4.5% in today’s trade to a high of Rs 928 on the NSE. The surge in the stock price came after crude oil prices declined, which could provide a tailwind for commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers and financiers by improving fleet operator profitability and supporting vehicle demand.

Vodafone Idea

Once again, the share of Vodafone Idea surged over 5% to the day’s high of Rs 14.99 on the NSE after non-executive chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla sought to reassure investors about the company’s turnaround prospects and outlined fresh promoter funding plans. The company’s shareholders approved a Rs 4,730-crore investment from the Aditya Birla Group through a preferential allotment of warrants at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Netweb Technologies

The share price of Netweb Technologies India surged 9.7% to a high of Rs 4,598 intra-day on the NSE. The rise in the stock price came after the chip stocks in the US performed a rally overnight, with the Nasdaq rallying 2.54%.

MTAR Technologies

After snapping a two-day falling streak, the share price of MTAR Technologies surged more than 13% to an intra-day high of Rs 7,166.50 on the NSE. The share price has fallen 1.25% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of over 14% in the past one month and a whopping 205% in the previous six months.