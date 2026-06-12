The mood on Dalal Street turned sharply positive on the last trading day of the week as investors returned to buying mode. Both the domestic benchmark indices are trading higher throughout the session.

The rally gathered pace in the afternoon, with the Sensex surging more than 1,600 points and the Nifty comfortably moving above the 23,600 mark.

At the time of writing, the Sensex was trading at 75,200, up over 1,400 points, while the Nifty stood above 23,500, gaining above 360 points.

Apart from this, the small and midcaps also joined the rally, with key indices surging over 2% intra-day.

Let’s take a look at the key reason what triggered today’s sharp move higher –

#1 Crude slides to 2-month lows

One of the biggest drivers behind the rally was the sharp decline in crude oil prices.

Brent crude slipped to nearly US$85-per-barrel level, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also extended losses.

The decline followed reports that the United States may avoid direct military action against Iran. This has reduced the fears of a wider conflict in West Asia.

For India, lower crude oil prices are generally viewed as positive.

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#2 Hopes of US-Iran settlement calm investors

Another factor supporting the market was the easing of geopolitical concerns.

Investor confidence improved after reports suggested that diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran were progressing. US President Donald Trump indicated that both countries could be close to a settlement that may help restore stability in the region and reopen key shipping routes.

#3 Banking and heavyweight stocks lead the charge

Buying interest was visible across several sectors, although banking and large-cap names played a particularly important role in lifting the indices.

HDFC Bank emerged among the major contributors to the Sensex gains, while Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan and Eternal also attracted strong buying interest.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, led the gainers’ list with a rise of over 5%.

#4 Technical indicators remain supportive

Market experts also believe technical factors are supporting the current move.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, “The frontline indices opened with a strong gap up but failed to build on to the momentum. Nifty has been rangebound with Banking stocks continuing to relatively outperform.”

He further noted that “the zone of 23330-23110 will act as a crucial support for the index while the resistance lies in the zone of 23440-23460.”

According to Shah, “In an event of a surge above 23460, the index can experience an extension of the rally towards 23,600.”