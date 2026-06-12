16:39 (IST) 12 Jun 2026

Traders on prediction market platform Polymarket are increasingly optimistic about SpaceX’s stock market debut, assigning a 70% probability that the company will close its first trading day with a market capitalization above $2 trillion.

They also see roughly even odds of SpaceX finishing the day above a $2.2 trillion valuation, while giving an 84% chance that the company ends trading above $1.8 trillion. SpaceX was valued at approximately $1.77 trillion in its IPO pricing.

If it surpasses the $2 trillion mark, SpaceX would join an exclusive group of U.S. companies that have reached the milestone, including Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.