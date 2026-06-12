SpaceX IPO LIVE Updates: SpaceX IPO Listing today – GMP signals upto 50% gains as Polymarket bets on $2-trillion close
SpaceX IPO Live Updates: SpaceX is set to make history with a $75 billion IPO, valuing the company at nearly $1.8 trillion. Trading under ticker SPCX, the debut could surpass Saudi Aramco as the largest IPO ever. Strong investor demand, rapid Starlink growth, and Elon Musk's control have fueled intense market anticipation.
SpaceX IPO Live Updates: SpaceX is set to begin trading on Friday under the ticker symbol SPCX after pulling off the biggest IPO in history. The company raised $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Here are the 10 key SpaceX IPO updates:
SpaceX (SPCX) set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX at $135.00 per share.
SpaceX set a fixed IPO price of $135 per share, valuing the company at roughly $1.8 trillion and aiming to raise about $75 billion through 555.6 million new shares.
This could become the biggest IPO on record, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 debut which raised $35.4 billion at a $320 billion valuation.
On May 20, 2026, SpaceX filed its S-1 registration with the SEC, and on June 3 set a fixed offer price of $135.00 per share on 555.6 million shares.
Investor demand reportedly surpassed $250 billion against the $75 billion SpaceX sought, leaving the deal around 3.5 to four times oversubscribed before final pricing.
SpaceX allocated about 30% of its public shares for retail investors, far above the typical 5% to 10% seen in most major IPOs.
SpaceX acquired xAI in February 2026 in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $250 billion, and in May Musk announced xAI would be fully absorbed and rebranded as SpaceXAI.
SpaceX reported revenue of $4.7 billion in Q1 2026, a loss from operations of $1.9 billion, and full-year 2025 revenue of $18.67 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $6.58 billion.
Starlink grew from 1 million subscribers in December 2022 to over 8 million active customers by late 2025, generating $7.7 billion in 2024, roughly 58% of SpaceX’s total revenue.
A dual-class share structure grants Elon Musk voting control, and the IPO price was fixed before the roadshow began, making the June 11 pricing largely a formality.
Live Updates
16:39 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
Polymarket traders bet on SpaceX crossing $2 trillion valuation on debut
Traders on prediction market platform Polymarket are increasingly optimistic about SpaceX’s stock market debut, assigning a 70% probability that the company will close its first trading day with a market capitalization above $2 trillion.
They also see roughly even odds of SpaceX finishing the day above a $2.2 trillion valuation, while giving an 84% chance that the company ends trading above $1.8 trillion. SpaceX was valued at approximately $1.77 trillion in its IPO pricing.
If it surpasses the $2 trillion mark, SpaceX would join an exclusive group of U.S. companies that have reached the milestone, including Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.
16:35 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
Markets signal potential SpaceX surge after IPO debut
Market indicators suggest SpaceX could see a sharp rise in value once trading begins. Derivatives offered by online brokerage IG imply the company’s market capitalisation could climb to about $2.4 trillion, significantly above the $1.77 trillion valuation set in its IPO pricing.
At that level, SpaceX shares would trade near $180, compared with the IPO price of $135, potentially strengthening Elon Musk’s position as the world’s wealthiest person and pushing him closer to trillionaire status.
A second market is pointing to a similar outcome. Perpetual futures linked to SpaceX on crypto trading platform Hyperliquid were also trading around $180, implying a valuation of more than $2.3 trillion and signaling strong investor demand ahead of the company’s stock market debut.
16:20 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
SpaceX IPO Live: Protesters rally in Times Square ahead of SpaceX IPO over AI safety concerns
Protesters gathered in New York City's Times Square a day before SpaceX’s planned public debut, seeking to highlight concerns about Elon Musk’s record on artificial intelligence safety.
Critics have accused Musk’s Grok AI chatbot and social media platform X of making it easier for users to create and share sexualized or violent images of real people, including minors, without their consent. The controversy has prompted regulatory scrutiny in several international jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, xAI—now operating as SpaceXAI—has faced legal challenges in the United States, including lawsuits filed by the city of Baltimore and by a group of women and girls who say they were directly harmed by the technology.
16:14 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
SpaceX IPO Live: Retail investors rotate out of AI stocks ahead of SpaceX IPO
Retail investors have been reducing their exposure to artificial intelligence stocks in the run-up to SpaceX’s IPO, according to market data provider VandaTrack. The firm said individual traders have scaled back positions in AI-related companies such as Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology. VandaTrack suggested that some investors may be freeing up capital to participate in SpaceX’s market debut, as well as anticipated future IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic.
16:05 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
SpaceX IPO Live: Musk says SpaceX IPO will help fund space-based AI infrastructure
Speaking on a livestream ahead of the SpaceX IPO, Elon Musk said one of the reasons for taking the company public is to raise capital for the "massive" task of building and operating artificial intelligence data centers in space. He argued that orbital data centers could become the primary way AI computing capacity is expanded in the future while helping companies sidestep opposition to the construction of large power plants and data centers on Earth. Musk added that significantly increasing AI-related electricity consumption would otherwise require a major expansion of power generation infrastructure.
16:04 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
SpaceX IPO Live: SpaceX IPO to value company at $1.8 trillion
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Elon Musk's reusable rocket company said it plans to raise $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each. The offering values SpaceX at approximately $1.8 trillion, making it the seventh-most valuable company in the United States and placing it ahead of Tesla, Musk's electric vehicle maker.
16:00 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
SpaceX IPO Live: Elon Musk set to retain 82.4% voting control following SpaceX IPO
Elon Musk is expected to hold 82.4% of SpaceX’s voting power, according to the company’s filings. However, he will be required to retain all of his SpaceX shares for at least one year after the company goes public.
15:34 (IST) 12 Jun 2026
SpaceX IPO Live: SpaceX to channel IPO windfall into starship development and AI expansion
The capital raised through the IPO is expected to accelerate development of SpaceX’s giant Starship rockets, which remain in the test-flight stage and have yet to achieve full reusability. The company also plans to invest in future AI products and infrastructure, including a Texas-based chip manufacturing facility called Terafab, which it will develop in partnership with Tesla and Intel.