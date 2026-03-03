Facebook Pixel Code
BSE India Sector Leaders Index

NSE
BSE

BSE INDIA SECTOR LEADERS

BSE India Sector Leaders
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
14626.53 Closed
-1.54-228.72
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE India Sector Leaders Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,195.63₹14,714.85
₹14,626.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14,195.63₹15,661.02
₹14,626.53
Open Price
₹14,195.63
Prev. Close
₹14,855.25

BSE India Sector Leaders Technicals

DaySMAEMA
515,030.2614,973.59
1015,078.9315,030.55
2015,104.5315,069.57
5015,183.715,145.39
10015,292.1315,208.4
20015,245.8815,236.33

BSE India Sector Leaders Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE India Sector Leaders Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.01
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.29
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.96
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
ITC		314.801.200.38
Cipla		1351.854.200.31
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.15
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.01
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.16
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.91
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.00
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.52
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.62
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.20
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.37
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.81
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.96-1.74-4.17
Trident		24.47-1.09-4.26
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.74
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.35
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25

