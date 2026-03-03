|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15,030.26
|14,973.59
|10
|15,078.93
|15,030.55
|20
|15,104.53
|15,069.57
|50
|15,183.7
|15,145.39
|100
|15,292.13
|15,208.4
|200
|15,245.88
|15,236.33
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|PVR INOX
|1020.70
|-1.50
|-0.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|Oberoi Realty
|1507.20
|-19.45
|-1.27
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1263.50
|-25.85
|-2.00
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|DCM Shriram
|1010.90
|-26.10
|-2.52
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Godrej Industries
|962.00
|-25.90
|-2.62
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|Sun TV Network
|627.80
|-20.75
|-3.20
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-30.25
|-3.37
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|3M India
|36100.00
|-1,431.55
|-3.81
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.96
|-1.74
|-4.17
|Trident
|24.47
|-1.09
|-4.26
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25