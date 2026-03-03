Facebook Pixel Code
BSE India Sector Leaders Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE INDIA SECTOR LEADERS

BSE India Sector Leaders
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
14626.53 Closed
-1.54-228.72
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.2
1M
-3.4
3M
-5
6M
-2.8
1Y
-2.4
5Y
-2.4
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.0153,96,020
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.6331,372
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.2910,92,126
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.0963,32,363
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.961,84,660
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.8879,44,589
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.841,07,135
ITC		314.801.200.3815,67,985
Cipla		1351.854.200.3128,979
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.1027,938
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.1526,193
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.3453,008
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.346,26,466
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.353,06,289
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.606,002
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.6394,933
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.6431,67,635
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.6830,15,592
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.6912,23,767
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.691,40,840
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.881,03,494
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.913,74,931
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.9911,561
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.011,01,017
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.0319,743
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.0514,21,248
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.157,48,570
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.1513,768
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.1614,463
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.2712,271
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.3012,091
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.3653,950
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.381,02,703
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.4916,820
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.919,594
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.921,46,271
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.921,53,953
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.005,412
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.061,35,312
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.286,87,491
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.444,03,578
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.522,325
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.5810,69,793
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.622,415
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.831,391
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.891,31,950
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.0334,958
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.1938,876
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.2029,479
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.2927,046
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.3015,65,349
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.333,15,193
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.3734,437
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.391,17,911
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81341
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.813,61,155
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.96-1.74-4.177,09,616
Trident		24.47-1.09-4.266,00,685
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.5343,06,985
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.745,63,765
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.003,50,621
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.3514,05,850
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.253,97,889
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

