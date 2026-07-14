Are analysts still bullish? Has the investment case changed? Or is this decline creating a fresh buying opportunity?
Let’s decode what key brokerage houses like Motilal Oswal, Nomura and JM Financial make of the numbers and how are they looking at the management’s commentary on future outlook
Motilal Oswal remains among the biggest bulls
Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and raised its target price to Rs 1,450. This implies an upside potential of nearly 19% from the current market price.
The brokerage believes HCLTech’s artificial intelligence strategy is beginning to take shape.
It said, “We maintain HCLTech as our preferred pick in the large-cap space.”
Another reason behind its optimism is the company’s deal pipeline.
Motilal Oswal in its report added, “The company reported its highest-ever Q1 bookings, while the recently announced $1.14 billion mega deal provides additional comfort around achieving the midpoint of guidance.”
Nomura has also maintained a positive stance on the stock.
The brokerage house has retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,290. This indicates a relatively modest upside of around 6%.
The brokerage expects HCLTech to comfortably meet its full-year guidance.
It said, “HCLTech needs CQGR of +0.5-2.5% at the overall level…to achieve its unchanged guidance.”
Nomura also believes the company’s entry into the artificial intelligence data centre business could become an important long-term growth driver.
Furthermore, Nomura in its report added, “HCLTech intends to differentiate its AI data center strategy from large infrastructure companies by focusing on a full-stack AI solution with high-margin services, rather than just renting out capacity.”
Following the quarterly results, Nomura raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 by around 2-3%.
Unlike the other two brokerages, JM Financial continues to remain conservative.
The brokerage has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating and revised its target price to Rs 1,100. This translates to a downside potential of nearly 10%.
As per brokerage report, the quarterly numbers were better than expected, but valuation remains a concern.
It noted, “Services EBIT margins came ahead versus expectations.”
JM Financial added that HCLTech currently trades at a premium compared with Infosys despite having a broadly similar organic growth profile.
The brokerage added that a healthy order book improves near-term visibility, but believes the current valuation already factors in much of that optimism.
What does this mean for investors?
The June-quarter earnings have not changed the broader debate around HCL Tech.
Most brokerages agree that the company continues to win large deals, has maintained its guidance and is investing aggressively in artificial intelligence.
The difference lies in valuation.
Motilal Oswal sees significant upside driven by long-term artificial intelligence opportunities.
Similarly, Nomura also remains positive but expects relatively limited gains from current levels.
However, JM Financial believes the stock’s valuation leaves little room for further upside.
Looking at the share performance of this IT sector company, the shares have gained around 6% in the past one month, but remain down 28% over six months, 26% over the past year. So far in 2026, the share price of the company is trading down 27%.
The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.31, with a 52-week high of Rs 1,780.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,030.
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