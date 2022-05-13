Samsung tops YouGov’s Consumer Electronics Rankings 2022 in India

Samsung has received the highest index score of 33.1 among the residents in India, topping YouGov’s Consumer Electronics Rankings 2022 in India. The rankings are based on the index score from YouGov BrandIndex. Apart from its commitment to provide a wide range of products at different price points, Samsung recently unveiled its ‘Together for Tomorrow’ vision, adding to the brand’s overall perception among urban Indians, the YouGov report highlighted.

Apple ranked second with an index score of over 25.2. Its product portfolio was boosted last year with the launch of new devices across categories. With the launch of AirTags last year and the announcement of its upcoming line of iPhone 14, it has built buzz among people, strengthening the brand’s position in India. While Sony is placed third in this year’s rankings, with a score of 22.2.

The 2022 rankings in India saw a dominance of smartphone brands. Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is placed in fourth (19.6), followed by Redmi in fifth (18.8) and its parent company Xiaomi in tenth (16.4) place. Interestingly, LG, Dell, HP and Philips are some other brands that feature in this year’s rankings in sixth (18.6), seventh (18.6), eighth (17.8) and ninth (17.4), respectively.

Additionally, the rankings show the brands which have improved the most over the past 12 months. Along with featuring in India’s top ten list, Xiaomi was also the most improved brand of the past year with a change in score of 3.3. Whereas, Apple and Philips are other brands that featured in both the lists, appearing in seventh (1.9) and eighth (1.9), respectively, in the improvers list.

Smartphone brands saw a strong presence in the improvers list as well highlighting their strong position among consumers in India. Realme (3.3), Vivo (3.2), Oppo (3.1), OnePlus (2.6) and Redmi (2.3), have all shown improvement in their scores in the past year, and some have made it to the top 10 list. To be noted, Haier (1.8) and Whirlpool (1.2) concluded the list of India’s top improvers in 2022 within the consumer electronics category.

YouGov’s Consumer Electronics Rankings 2022 aims to show the brands with the highest average index scores between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. The scores are representative of the general population of adults above 18 yrs (some are online-representative or urban representatives).

