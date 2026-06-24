A total of 13 Indian professionals are part of the awarding jury at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year. This includes 11 general jury members and two jury presidents. The general jury includes Lulu Raghavan (Landor), Dheeraj Sinha (McCann), Gurbaksh Singh (Dentsu Creative), Rakesh Menon (Ulka), Dhruv Warrior (VML), Pooja Manek (Talented Agency), Anisha Iyer (OMD), Binda Dey (Knight Riders Sports), Subhajit Mukherjee (Music Composer), Prachi Narayan (Havas Play), and Amitesh Rao (Leo South Asia).

India secures two jury chair positions at Cannes Lions

For the first time, India has two leaders chairing their respective categories: Anupriya Acharya (CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia) for the Creative Data Lions and Kainaz Karmakar (CCO, Ogilvy India) for the Health & Wellness Lions.

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Over 300 global jury members from 92 countries have gathered to judge around 20,000 award submissions this year. While the number of entries from India has fallen — 676 entries compared to 982 in 2025 — the country’s jury representation has remained more or less flat. At the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India had a total of 12 jury members. This contingent consisted of 11 Awarding Jurors and 1 Jury President. “It reflects the growing confidence the global industry has in Indian creative leadership not just as participants, but as people capable of shaping global benchmarks,” says Gour Gupta, chairman, Tribes.

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He adds that this representation would bring back invaluable perspectives on emerging ideas, evolving consumer behaviour and new benchmarks of excellence.

Larger jury representation could boost visibility of Indian campaigns

Naresh Gupta, chief strategy officer & managing partner, Bang In The Middle, says India’s sizeable jury representation will help to ensure that the Indian context is explained at the festival – which safeguards the interest of deserving Indian ad campaigns.



Industry veteran Rohit Ohri is not impressed. “Don’t mistake more jury seats for a promotion. We’re trusted to mark the exam in a year when we’re entering fewer answers. That’s not happening. It’s a question mark,” says Ohri, founder, Ohriginal.