By Anirban Chaudhuri

For years, marketers chased the promise of perfect attribution, the ability to identify exactly which advertisement, click or impression led to a sale. That promise is fading. Privacy regulations, browser restrictions, operating-system privacy changes and closed platform ecosystems have reduced the visibility of cross-platform customer journeys. But the bigger challenge for businesses is not that attribution is breaking down. It is that marketing no longer speaks a common language.

Today, every channel measures success differently. Television reports reach and frequency. Social media optimises engagement. Search captures intent. Quick commerce celebrates last-mile conversions. Each metric is meaningful within its own ecosystem, yet none is directly comparable with another.

For CMOs, this creates a capital allocation dilemma. Investment decisions are being made using multiple, incompatible currencies.

The answer is not to replace one measurement model with another. It is time to establish a common measurement currency that translates diverse marketing signals into a single business outcome, incremental enterprise value.

Such a framework should rest on three principles.

First, measure outcomes, not platforms. The objective is not to determine whether television outperformed search, or whether quick commerce delivered a better return than social media. The objective is to understand how each channel contributes to incremental revenue, profitability or customer lifetime value. Platform metrics should inform decisions, not define them.

Second, recognise that channels operate on different time horizons. Traditional media builds mental availability over weeks and months. Social discovery stimulates consideration. Search captures emerging intent. Quick commerce primarily converts high-intent demand while increasingly influencing product discovery through retail media. Judging all channels through the same short-term lens risks underinvesting in brand building while overvaluing conversion channels that merely harvest existing demand.

Third, validate, do not assume. No single dashboard can reveal the true contribution of every marketing investment. Organisations should combine econometric analysis, controlled incrementality experiments and privacy-safe first-party data collaboration to distinguish genuine business growth from attribution bias. Together, these approaches provide stronger evidence than relying on any one platform’s reporting.

This shift is becoming increasingly important as commerce and media continue to converge. Quick commerce platforms are no longer simply fulfilment networks; they are also influential discovery and advertising environments. At the same time, traditional media continues to shape consumer memory, while search and social increasingly determine how demand is captured and converted. Measuring these channels independently obscures how they work together.

The future of marketing effectiveness will not belong to organisations with the most sophisticated attribution dashboards. It will belong to those that establish a common measurement currency. One that allows every marketing investment, regardless of channel, to be evaluated against the same business objective.

In an era of fragmented consumer journeys, the greatest competitive advantage is not better attribution. It is better comparability.

The author is CSO, Hashtag Orange

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.