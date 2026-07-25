Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 184.83 crore in Panna district, while simultaneously transferring more than Rs 210 crore to over 35 lakh pension beneficiaries across the state. The programme combined infrastructure announcements with welfare disbursements and included educational, health, tourism and water-management projects.

CM Yadav said the inauguration and ‘bhoomi-pujan’ marked the start of multiple projects totaling Rs 184.83 crore that aim to boost local infrastructure and tourism in Panna and surrounding areas. “Today, Panna has received several development projects. From Panna, we transferred benefits under various social welfare schemes to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries across the state,” he told news agency ANI, underlining the twin focus on development and social welfare.

आज पन्ना जिले में बृहस्पति कुंड पर ग्लास फ्लोर और व्यू प्वाइंट, गुन्नौर एवं पवई में सांदीपनि विद्यालय सहित ₹184.83 करोड़ की लागत के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन किया। इस अवसर पर सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना अंतर्गत प्रदेश के 35 लाख से अधिक पेंशन हितग्राहियों के… pic.twitter.com/mq7yds4F0u — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 24, 2026

Education and health infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh

Among the key deliverables inaugurated was the Government Sandipani Higher Secondary School; the Sandipani School at Panna was formally opened during the visit. The CM also announced that a medical college is being developed in Panna, a move he described as a major step for healthcare and higher education access in the Bundelkhand region.

“The Government Sandipani Higher Secondary School has been inaugurated and a medical college is also coming up in Panna. I extend my congratulations to the people of Panna and the Bundelkhand region,” Yadav said.

New colleges and campus upgrades

The programme also saw the inauguration of the Government College at Pawai and upgrades to existing academic infrastructure, including improvements to the Science Block of Chhatrasal PG College. These measures are intended to strengthen local higher-education capacity and stem out-migration of students seeking facilities elsewhere.

Water management and tourism enhancement

Water-management works featured prominently among the projects inaugurated, with the Brijpur and Suhawa Barrage schemes receiving formal attention. The state also announced beautification measures for Brihaspati Kund — including a glass-floor viewing deck, viewpoint and other tourism infrastructure — aimed at enhancing Panna’s appeal to visitors and supporting local livelihoods linked to tourism.

Roads, offices and museums in Panna district

CM Yadav laid foundation stones for four road projects designed to improve regional connectivity, and for the construction of a new Joint SDM office building in Panna. The Diamond Museum — a nod to Panna’s reputation as a diamond-producing district — also received a foundation-laying ceremony, reflecting the government’s interest in heritage and value-added tourism offerings.

Urban development and Swachh Bharat (Urban) works

A series of urban development and water-management initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) were announced as part of the package, signalling ongoing efforts to improve sanitation, urban services and water supply systems in municipal areas across the district.

Welfare disbursement: Rs 210 crore to pensioners

In a simultaneous welfare action, CM Yadav announced that the state government transferred over Rs 210 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 35 lakh beneficiaries of social security schemes. “Over Rs 210 crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries, including our differently-abled brothers and sisters and senior citizens receiving pensions,” he said, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to direct benefit transfer and social protection.

Fast-track courts announced for four cities

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement on fast-track courts for paper leak cases, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh will set up four new fast-track courts in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. “Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on fast-track courts, our state has also announced four new fast-track courts. These courts will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur to ensure speedy disposal of cases, particularly those concerning youth,” he said.

The multi-sector package — combining education, health, tourism, roads, urban sanitation and welfare transfers — signals a targeted push to strengthen Bundelkhand’s infrastructure base while delivering immediate benefits to vulnerable citizens. The launch of a medical college and upgrades to local educational institutions aim to address long-standing regional deficits in higher education and health services.