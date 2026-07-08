Fifty three-year-old RK Swamy went public just over two years ago, becoming the first listed advertising firm in the country. In FY26, the company recorded a 30% growth in profit with a consolidated total income of over Rs 350 crore. Shekar Swamy, MD & group CEO talks to Christina Moniz about the organisation’s investments in businesses like brand consulting and customer experience, and explains why its homegrown integrated model gives it an edge today. Edited excerpts:

R K Swamy continues to offer integrated services at a time when large advertising networks are splitting the creative and media business. Why is that?

Clients don’t need multiple service providers because that often puts a heavy burden on them. We have never separated media from creative services. Our model has always been integrated, with data analytics, brand specialisation and research at scale. Additionally, we have been building other disciplines across consulting, market research, healthcare and content at scale. We continue to harness AI capabilities to deliver more to our clients and boost productivity.

There is no other homegrown company in the country with these disciplines under one roof and a unified management. That is our singular strength. We have done this over 53 years and it is the core identity of the company. The fact that we’re an Indian firm also gives us an edge in this business.

Over the past decades, we have invested in developing a better understanding of the consumer landscape and bazaars of the country. Multinational advertising networks are here to extract value from the market, while we exist to put value into the market. The current Indian advertising landscape is exciting and competitive, and we believe we are well placed to deliver the best results for our clients.

The company reported a healthy 30% growth in net profit last fiscal. What has driven this growth?

Multiple factors contributed to our growth. We recorded growth across the company, whether it is in creative services, data, content or media. Our growth in revenue and profitability is also on the back of investments made in the prior period in adding infrastructure to our customer experience (CX) centre, where we increased the seat capacity by 50%. Our brand consulting initiative has also been performing well.

Our investments have ensured that we have been ahead of the curve in the industry, and we plan to continue to invest in increasing capacity creation across content, the CX centre, research and brand consulting. Our team is at least 2,500 people across seven cities, so we have also been investing in talent. We are not in any contraction mode.

What volume of your revenue comes from the CX centre?

Our CX centre in Airoli (Navi Mumbai) now has around 1,400 people managing customer service and experience for our clients across categories like auto, retail, D2H and insurance. The teams at this centre study customer data and run appropriate campaigns and messaging for brands at scale.

They manage customer relationships, grievances and also evaluate the customer’s experience. This is a growing business for us because brands will always have to look after their customers. Customer service and experience will not go out of fashion. The CX centre was an investment we made a year and a half ago, and it is yielding good results for us.

R K Swamy is the only publicly listed advertising company in India. To what extent is that an advantage?

After getting listed, everything in the firm is now in the public domain since we are under scrutiny. And scrutiny is not a bad thing. Being listed also enhances the level of compliance we follow, and the net result is that the company’s public perception is even better now.

Clients of a certain corporate nature and scale are more accepting of a publicly listed advertising partner. Our growth has been steady. We add about 15 or more relevant clients to our portfolio each year, apart from project work. Most of our clients stay on for several years when they partner with us.

Our client base is over 400, and we continue to focus relentlessly on our existing clients’ business. The public listing has helped us recruit good talent too, since people can see a solid firm with a focus on professional excellence at R K Swamy.

You have seen the industry transform over five decades. Would you say that the era of big, iconic campaigns is now fading? Is the industry moving towards performance-driven messaging?

The big campaigns are still there, though consumers may not always notice them because media consumption has changed over the years. Media fragmentation has been happening for a while, and I would say the media environment today is a shattered one. In a shattered media environment, brands need to aggregate audiences to make an impact.

That process is more expensive today, putting pressure on advertising budgets. More content is needed today with increasing media complexity. Our endeavour is to make our clients’ brands seen or bought in India’s competitive milieu. Advertising partners that do not understand the client’s business have no place at the table.